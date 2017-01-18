Zaira Wasim ‘apology’ post row: J&K government may provide security to ‘Dangal’ star

Mumbai: Union minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir government is keeping an eye on all the developments related to Zaira Wasim, and if needed, security will be provided to the teenage actress.

"...Information we have got from the state government is that they are keeping an eye on the entire episode and whatever necessary step needs to be taken it (state government) will take...And if security is needed, it will provide that security," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here this evening.

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim has been in news ever since she posted a statement on her official Facebook page Monday, apologising to people whom she may have offended. The teenage girl had deleted the post soon after it made headlines. She then posted again, asking everyone not to blow the issue out of proportion but deleted that post too.

Chief Minister Mehmooba Mufti, whom the young actress had recently met, applauded her work in the Aamir Khan starrer. Wasim wrote the FB post after meeting the CM.

The timing of Zaira’s Facebook post triggered speculations about what could have made her post such a statement.

Talking about the youth and their contribution, Singh said, “Youngsters in any part of the country, and especially in Jammu and Kashmir who have grown under shadow of terrorism, and if the youngsters express their talent it becomes the duty of the society to encourage and appreciate them.”

Zaira shot to fame after she played young Geeta Phogat in ‘Dangal’, a movie that has now made history by becoming the biggest grossing film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Interestingly, Zaira is the protagonist in Aamir Khan’s next production – ‘Secret Superstar’. The teaser of the film was unveiled a few days back by the superstar himself.

(With PTI inputs)