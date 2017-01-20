Zaira Wasim controversy: 'Dangal' star's posters burnt in Kashmir valley
New Delhi: Days after 'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim's apology on social media handle sparked a row, the entire nation spoke in her favour. After Aamir Khan too backed her and urged people to leave her alone as she is just a 16-year-old girl, the valley seems to have taken to protests.
According to ANI, protests against Zaira have started off in the valley where masked men can be seen burning her pictures.
For the uninitiated, Zaira had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti lately and after pictures of it had gone viral, some people trolled her.
What followed was an apology from the talented actress, who hails from Kashmir. She wrote a lengthy apology on Facebook and later allegedly deleted it. However, soon afterwards the entire B-Town fraternity and political bigwigs spoke in her favour.
Zaira was seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' which was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat. She played a young Geeta Phogat on-screen.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Book lovers go gaga as cine-star Rishi Kapoor takes centrestage at Zee Jaipur Literature Festival
- 'Iron Man 3' actor Miguel Ferrer dead after battling throat cancer
- Zaira Wasim controversy: 'Dangal' star's posters burnt in Kashmir valley
- THIS is what Shah Rukh Khan can't do in front of camera!
- Shah Rukh Khan heads to 'Bigg Boss 10' sets, will meet Salman Khan!
- 'Iron Man 3' actor Miguel Ferrer dead after battling throat cancer
- THIS is what Shah Rukh Khan can't do in front of camera!
- Amitabh Bachchan hails Yuvraj Singh, calls him an exceptional champ!
- Rati Agnihotri, businessman husband booked in Rs 47 lakh electricity theft case
- Sushmita Sen’s ‘I had promised the 14 year old #me’ VIDEO will inspire you to discipline your body