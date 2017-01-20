Zaira Wasim controversy: 'Dangal' star's posters burnt in Kashmir valley

New Delhi: Days after 'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim's apology on social media handle sparked a row, the entire nation spoke in her favour. After Aamir Khan too backed her and urged people to leave her alone as she is just a 16-year-old girl, the valley seems to have taken to protests.

According to ANI, protests against Zaira have started off in the valley where masked men can be seen burning her pictures.

For the uninitiated, Zaira had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti lately and after pictures of it had gone viral, some people trolled her.

What followed was an apology from the talented actress, who hails from Kashmir. She wrote a lengthy apology on Facebook and later allegedly deleted it. However, soon afterwards the entire B-Town fraternity and political bigwigs spoke in her favour.

Zaira was seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' which was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat. She played a young Geeta Phogat on-screen.