Zayn Malik shares throwback pic of his dad with veteran actor Dilip Kumar—See inside

New Delhi: International music sensation Zayn Malik has a huge fan base in India. He recently featured on the cover of Elle India magazine and even expressed his fondness for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Remember the coolest selfie which had SRK and Zayn together? Well, it sent the fans into a tizzy and Twitterati couldn't keep calm for days. So, now Zayn, who was formerly a member of popular boy band One Direction took to his Instagram account and shared a major throwback picture of his father.

The adorable picture has Zayn's daddy posing with none other than the legendary Dilip Kumar. Yes! It's possibly a rare gem, you can't afford to miss.

Check it out here:

Abu with Dilip Kumar A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

Zayn is currently dating supermodel Gigi Hadid and the duo looks stunning together.

In 2015, King Khan met Zayn at the fifth annual Asian Awards held in London to collect their respective trophies. SRK flew to London to be a part of the awards ceremony and personally accepted his award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

Marvellous Asian Awards. Paul & Kiran hav done a great job. Zayn & Naughty Boy r so cool. Gurinder’s BILB on WestEnd pic.twitter.com/mSwlsFRfsK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

This was Zayn's first public appearance post his separation from the 1D boy band. Well, it was the golden tweet of that year, and rightly so!