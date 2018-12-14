हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ZEE5 launches 'Christmas Bonanza' with a whopping 20% discount offer

The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store as well as the iOS App Store and can be accessed by visiting www.ZEE5.com.

ZEE5 launches ‘Christmas Bonanza’ with a whopping 20% discount offer

Mumbai, 14th December 2018: Ringing in the Christmas cheer, ZEE5 the largest digital entertainment platform for language content today announced a special 20% off holiday subscription offer for Australia and Singapore. As a part of the ZEE5 ‘Christmas Bonanza’, audiences across these two countries will have access to 1,00,000 hours of the largest bouquet of on-demand content across 12 languages for 7.99 AUD/month and 7.98 SGD/month as against 9.99 AUD/month and 9.98 SGD/month

“With our recent global launch across 190+ markets, this is ZEE5’s first Christmas in Australia and Singapore. And what better way to spread the joy this festival season than to bring a special ‘Christmas Bonanza’ offer, with a whopping 20% discount, to Indians and South Asians in these markets to enable them to access over 1,00,000 hours of the best of Indian TV Shows and Movies, Live TV, Music and much more.” said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global.

ZEE5 offers the largest width and depth of multi-genre and multi-lingual content across 12 content languages like English, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi as well as 11 display languages. The platform comes packed with content ranging from Indian Movies and TV Shows to Music, Health and Lifestyle videos as well as an extensive Live TV offering with 60+ popular Live TV channels.

With this special subscription offer, audiences in Australia and Singapore will have access to ZEE5 Originals like Tigers and Karenjit Kaur, scintillating Bollywood hits like Padman and the global digital premiere of Namaste England as well as an extensive Tamil content library including top shows like Sembaruthi, Poove Poochoodava and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, ZEE5 Originals including Kallachirippu and America Mapillai and recent blockbusters like Mersal and Lingaa.

The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store as well as the iOS App Store and can be accessed by visiting www.ZEE5.com. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV and Android TV as well as Amazon Fire TV.

