ZEEL takes ZEE5 Global, goes LIVE in 190+ countries around the world

ZEE5 – The largest, most comprehensive digital entertainment platform for language content soft launches globally with 100,000 hours of multi-lingual content

Mumbai, 3rd October 2018: Bringing the largest library of multilingual content to the South Asian diaspora and beyond across the world, Amit Goenka, CEO – ZEE International and Z5 Global, today announced that ZEEL’s digital entertainment platform ZEE5 has gone LIVE in 190+ countries globally. ZEE5 has been launched across platforms and will offer viewers around the globe a completely integrated entertainment offering, with both On-Demand and Live TV across devices.

ZEE5 offers the largest width and depth of multi-genre content including news and entertainment across English, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. ZEE5 comes packed with 1,00,000 hours of On Demand content, including Movies and TV Shows, Music, and Health and Lifestyle videos along with a slew of originals, across 12 languages. It also has an extensive Live TV offering with 60+ popular Live TV channels.

ZEE5 offers various unique features like content and display language personalization across 12 and 11 languages respectively, voice search, download to watch offline option, HD Quality video, adaptive bit rate streaming etc.

Outlining the global strategy, Amit Goenka, CEO – ZEE International and Z5 Global said, “As a global content company ZEE has always been at the forefront of bringing the best of Indian entertainment content to audiences around the world. With the launch of ZEE5 across 190+ markets, we have moved into the next phase of our growth story. Launching ZEE5 globally rather than in a staggered manner has been a conscious move in order to capitalise on the tremendous love and following the brand has amassed over the years overseas. This new chapter further strengthens us as a Media & Entertainment behemoth and reiterates our claim to the India story, bringing to our audiences around the globe an unrivalled content offering, using robust technology.”

Speaking on the soft launch, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer- ZEE5 Global said, “With over 1,00,000 hours of content across genres and languages, ZEE5 is the singular platform that Indians and South Asians have been waiting for. With the launch of ZEE5 globally, we intend to own the India peg completely and be the unequivocal go to destination for Indian content for South Asians and beyond, wherever they may be.”

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store and immediately from the iOS App Store. Also available at www.ZEE5.com. Other platform in the pipeline includes Amazon fire tv stick, Apple TV, connected TV apps etc.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content to cater to a mix of audiences across markets. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content at a special introductory offer price ranging from USD 2.00 per month to USD 10.00 per month, depending on the region.