Zeenat Aman rare combination of beauty, intelligence: Shatrughan

Mumbai: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised veteran actress Zeenat Aman and said that she is a rare combination of beauty and intelligence.

"Yesterday remembered our own Zeenat Aman. A rare combination of beauty and intelligence. Pretty, bold and one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to becoming the most popular leading actress in 1970s-1980s. She was loved by all for the iconic song 'Dum maro dum' and her trendy," Shatrughan tweeted. 

The actor also wished Zeenat, who turned 67 on Monday. 

"Look in 'Chura liya hai tum ne' is extremely popular even today. She craved a niche with her contemporary looks in Indian cinema. Stay healthy and blessed. Happy birthday," he added. 

Shatrughan and Zeenat have worked together in films like "Dostana", "Taqdeer" and "Bombay 405 Miles".

