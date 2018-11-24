हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zero song

The first song from Zero titled ‘Mere Naam Tu’ has garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

Zero’s first song ‘Mere Naam Tu’ garners 18 million views in 24 hours

New Delhi: The first song from Zero titled ‘Mere Naam Tu’ has garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

Featuring a vertically-challenged Shah Rukh Khan and a termilnally ill Anushka Sharma, this song is beautiful combination of Abhay Jodhpurkar’s dreamy voice, Irshad Kamil’s soulful lyrics.

In the trailer, Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, is in search of a perfect bride until he meets Anushka Sharma, a differently abled woman confined to her wheelchair. Considered shorter than the society standards, Bauua thinks the wheelchair girl Anushka is the only woman who he can look in the eye and talk. Love blossoms between them but destiny has different plans for the ambitious Bauua, who then meets Katrina Kaif, an actress.

The trailer has brilliance written all over it and Shah Rukh undoubtedly stole the show. The superstar has pushed himself to the limit. He has outshined his previous performance and if all goes well, Zero could also be his career-best performance. The Shah Rukh we lost to superfluous scripts like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dilwale is back with Zero and how!

Apart from Shah Rukh, Anushka too delivers a terrific performance. Very few actors do justice to the kind of role Anushka has been assigned in the film but she clearly emerges as the winner. The way she puts forth her character's speech disability is truly commendable. However, not much was revealed about Katrina's part in the film. She makes a starry appearance and exits with the same aura without unravelling much. 

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on December 21, 2018

