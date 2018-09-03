हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ziva Dhoni

Ziva Dhoni and Ahil Sharma look cute as a button in these pics!

Ziva's hilarious videos are certainly a must watch for all!

Ziva Dhoni and Ahil Sharma look cute as a button in these pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Rawat's adorable daughter Ziva is a social media sensation. Her videos often break the internet and she already has several fan clubs running on her name on social media—such is the popularity of this star kid.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are close pals and recently their kids met too. Proud mommies shared the cutesy pictures of the adorable munchkins. Check it out here:

Pure Joy & Innocence @sakshisingh_r

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

these two #ranchidiaries

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. The three-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy cool on social media.

Meanwhile Arpita tied the knot with Aayush Sharma on November 18, 2014, and was blessed with a baby boy Ahil on March 30, 2016. None can possibly forget the grandeur of Salman's sister Arpita's wedding at the Royal Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

Celebrity kids such as Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Ziva Dhoni are a few names who top the list of paparazzi. More often than not their pictures and funny videos go viral on the internet.

Ziva's hilarious videos are certainly a must watch for all!

Tags:
Ziva DhoniAhil SharmaDhoniMahendra Singh DhoniSakshi RawatSakshi DhoniBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close