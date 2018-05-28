Ziva offering Frooti to daddy Dhoni after CSK IPL win is the cutest thing on the internet! Watch

New Delhi: Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK won the IPL 2018 title on Sunday at Mumbai Wankhede Stadium beating SRH by 8 wickets. Shane Watson's mind-blowing 117 off 57 balls powered the Chennai team to lift the coveted trophy. The 'yellow' effect on the crowd was clearly visible and loud cheers from the audience backed the team big time.

Several videos and pictures flooded the internet post the final match. One of the viral videos right now happens to be that of baby Ziva and Dhoni. Soon after the team played a glorious inning and lifted the trophy, Dhoni was seen in conversation with Michael Clarke while baby Ziva offered her Frooti (mango drink) to daddy cool. This clip is the cutest thing on the internet today.

Many fan clubs have shared the video and pictures on social media handles. This one was posted on Instagram:

CSK won its third title this year at the IPL. Dhoni also took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable family picture posing with the trophy.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. The three-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy cool on social media.