10 things that can be done at cost of 256GB iPhone X

New Delhi: iPhone X or iPhone 10, the much anticipated phone by Apple, has finally arrived. The phone will be available in India from November 3.

iPhone X, a glass and stainless steel device with an edge-to-edge display that Chief Executive Tim Cook called "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone” will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models starting at Rs 89,000 and ending at Rs 1,02,000 from November 3 in India.

But, is it really worth splurging an amount as big as Rs 1,02,000 for 256GB iPhone X?

Although technology enthusiasts may vouch for the same, others must go through this article once to better comprehend how to blow cash elsewhere.

Here is a list of things you buy or do at the price of iPhone X in India:

1) Park your money in safe financial assets

Investing in a costly phone can be a risky affair due to depreciation it observes in its value with time. PPF offers an attractive return 7.8 percent. One can invest upto Rs 1.5 lakh in a year here. It offers tax fee returns. Even the National Savings Certificates (NSCs) offer an interest rate return of 7.8 percent.

2) Travel around the world

Why own something that can be easily stolen or lost? Better, you go for something that can rejuvenate you inner soul. Most Indians work in a stressful environment. Therefore, there is nothing better than taking a trip along with family to the most exotic locations such as Bangkok, Dubai, Sri Lanka or Malaysia. The package doesn't cost more than Rs 1 lakh.

3) Classy bike

There are some rather interesting offerings now available in the country that can be had under Rs 1 lakh. Even though the definition of ‘best’ can be rather subjective, for this list, the contenders offer something greater than run-of-the-mill to make the cut, be it great bang-for-buck, or just a tonne of personality. The best options in 150 cc to 220 cc category under Rs 1,00,000 are Yamaha FZ-S Fi, Bajaj Avenger 220, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar 200NS, among others.

4) Monthly Income Scheme

The other way to invest your 1 lakh rupees could be Monthly Income Scheme (MIS).MIS comes in handy if you are looking for a way that gives you a constant income on monthly basis. In Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Account, interest is fully taxable. If you invest Rs 1 lakh then your annual interest rate at 7.8 percent would be Rs Rs 7,800.

5) House rent

A 1300 sq feet apartment located in a good housing society in Delhi-NCR area costs around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in rent. Advanace rent payment can help in managing monthly budget a long way.

6) Health Insurance

If you are a salaried person, investing in life insurance will allow you to enjoy tax benefits provided under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Thus, if you are purchasing an endowment plan or a Unit-linked Insurance Policy (Ulip) you can enjoy the triple benefit of insurance, investment gains and tax benefits. Under Section 80CCC you are allowed deduction for premium paid for a pension plan up to a maximum amount of Rs 1,00,000.

7) Books, Books and More Books

Although iPhone provides a wonderful interface to read books, there is nothing that can beat charm of reading a physical book. At an average price of Rs 500, one can buy around 170-200 in a year books to decorate your library.

8) Annual membership at gym

A high-end gym in Delhi-NCR costs around Rs Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per month. In case you are a health enthusiast, buy at least 2 years of subscription at a heavy discount.

9) Movie tickets

Rarely you will spot an Indian who is not a movie buff. With Rs 1 lakh in your pocket, you can easily buy around 200-250 movie tickets at a posh multiplex at Rs 500 per ticket. Isn't the deal worth it?

10) Help the needy

Any donation made to various trusts and approved charitable institutions qualify for deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. There are many NGOs such as SOS Children's Villages which offer you an opportunity to fund a child's education with just Rs. 10,800 a year.