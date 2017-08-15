close
1,767 claims of accidental insurance settled under PMJDY

As many as 1,767 claims were settled toward accidental insurance to RuPay Card holders under the government's flagship financial inclusion programme Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 16:42

New Delhi: As many as 1,767 claims were settled toward accidental insurance to RuPay Card holders under the government's flagship financial inclusion programme Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

A finance ministry data showed that a total of 2,514 accidental insurance claims were filed under the PMJDY, which provides accidental cover of Rs 1 lakh. The scheme was launched in August 2014.

Of the total claims, 1,767 were paid as on August 4 this year, 167 were under process, while 544 claims were rejected.

According to the data, payment in case of 36 claims, which have been processed, was awaited.

The PMJDY also provides for life cover of Rs 30,000 payable to the account holder.

Under this category, 4,165 claims were paid till August 4. The data further said 577 claims were rejected and while 10 were being processed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the financial inclusion scheme on August 15, 2014. The PMJDY was launched on August 28 across the country.

There are about 29.48 crore account holders under the scheme of which about 22.7 crore have been issued RuPay cards. 

TAGS

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan YojanaPMJDYAccidental insuranceinsurance

