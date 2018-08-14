हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5 ways to stay safe when net banking

New Delhi: Financial frauds have become rampant all over the world, with news coming every day on phishing, net bank hacking, ATM cloning among many other fraudulent activities.

Though internet banking allows faster and more convenient options to transfer your amount, the risk of being defrauded too remains an important aspect.

Here are some smart tips for safe internet banking

Password

Keep changing your password frequently and never write it down or share it with anyone. As an added caution, never allow the browser to remember your ID and password, even if it is your personal computer.

Public computers

Try your best to not log on to your net banking facility using computers in cyber cafes or other public utility spaces. In the dire need, if you must use public computer, make sure that you delete all the temporary files, clear the cache and browsing history.

Sharing your details

Banks keep repeating that they will never ask for your confidential information via phone or email. So, not matter what, never share your personal banking information like your login ID, password, card grid number, CVP number etc.

Secured website

Check for the official login page of the bank and always see if the connection is secured or not. It is advisable to type the URL of your bank in the address bar of the browser to avoid being trapped on links of URL on your email or search engine. These may be generated by fraudsters.

Cross check your transaction details

After making a transaction, always go to your transaction history and verify your details. Almost all the  banks now immediately send SMS and email alert on the transaction that has been done by you. In-case you have not made the transaction, you must immediately inform the bank.

 

