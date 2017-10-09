close
54,000 petrol pumps across India to remain shut on October 13

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 09:59
54,000 petrol pumps across India to remain shut on October 13

New Delhi: Around 54,000 petrol pumps all over India will go on a day long strike on October 13 in support of their long-pending demands, a petrol pump operators association official said here on Saturday.

Federation Of Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association (Fampeda) President Uday Lodh said that a decision on the issue was taken at the first joint meeting of United Petroleum Front, an umbrella organization of three nationwide organisations of all petrol dealers.

The demands include implementation of the pending agreement signed with oil marketing companies on November 4, 2016, scrapping unfair penalties imposed under Marketing Discipline Guidelines, and approved but not given dealer margins.

Besides, the UPF has expressed concern over the losses to both consumers and dealers over the daily changing prices of oil products and bringing petroleum products under GST, said Lodh.

"As the first step, we shall stop buying and selling petrol/diesel at all the 54,000 pumps in the country on October 13. If our demands are not accepted, then from October 27, we will launch an indefinite nationwide strike," Lodh said.

Meanwhile, a petrol dealer said that the decision to combine the three top dealers` association under an umbrella organisation UPF would result in better coordination and uniform action to fight for their common demands with the OMCs.

