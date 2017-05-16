7th CPC: Bihar Pay Commission submits report, Nitish govt likely to hike employees’ salaries by 14%

New Delhi: Around 4.5 lakh Bihar government's employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners are likely to get 14 percent hike in salaries after implementation of Bihar state Pay Commission report.

The Bihar Pay Commission headed by former state Chief Secretary G S Kang on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The state Pay Commission has recommended a 14 percent hike in salary for state government employees and pensioners on the lines of the 7th CPC recommendations for the central government employees and pensioners.

The state cabinet had on December 21, 2016 set up a three-member pay commission headed by Kang to decide the hike in salaries and allowances of government employees and pensioners.

The Commission was supposed to submit its report within three months, which was later extended by another two months, Kang said adding, it took time because more than 350 representations were made before the Commission by various groups, associations and individuals.