7th Pay Commission: Cabinet to take final call on HRA, allowances today, will govt employees get arrears for 17 months?

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place this evening is likely to focus on recommendations of the Lavasa Panel.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 16:22
7th Pay Commission: Cabinet to take final call on HRA, allowances today, will govt employees get arrears for 17 months?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa to discuss his views on Pay Commission allowances on Monday.

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place this evening is likely to focus on recommendations of the Lavasa Panel, reveal Finance Ministry sources.

In April, the Lavasa Panel had examined the Seventh Pay Commission`s recommendations on allowances, and submitted its report to Jaitley.

An Empowered Committee of Secretaries was set up to screen the report and firm up proposals for the Cabinet.The committee had suggested some modifications in some allowances that are applicable universally to all employees as well as certain other allowances which apply to specific employee categories.

However, the Seventh Pay Commission had recommended a total of 196 allowances, 52 be abolished altogether and 36 be abolished as separate identities by subsuming them in another allowance.

