7th Pay Commission: Check out complete list of 197 allowances modified, abolished or retained
Here is the complete list of 197 allowances modified, abolished or retained as per the gazzeted notification dated July 6, 2017.
New Delhi: The government has issued notification on higher allowances, including house rent allowance or HRA as per the recommendation made by 7th Pay Commission.
Resolution conveying Government decision on recommendation of 7th CPC on allowances published in Gazette of India.
|Sl.
No.
|Name of the Allowance
|Recommendations of 7th CPC
|Decision of the Government
|1.
|Accident Allowance
|Not included in the report
|
Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|2.
|Acting Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance”
|Accepted
|3.
|Aeronautical Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|4.
|Air Despatch Pay
|Abolished
|Accepted
|5.
|Air Steward Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|6.
|Air Worthiness Certificate Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|7.
|Allowance in Lieu of Kilometreage (ALK)
|Not included in the report
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|8.
|Allowance in Lieu of Running Room Facilities
|Not included in the report
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|9.
|Annual Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories
|Accepted
|10.
|Antarctica Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell RH-Max of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|To be kept out of Risk and Hardship Matrix and to be paid on per day basis. Rates revised from `1125 per day to `1500 per day and from `1688 per day to `2000 per day in Summer and Winter respectively. Team Leader to get 10% extra @`1650 per day and
`2200 per day in Summer and Winter respectively
|11.
|Assisting Cashier Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|12.
|ASV Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|13.
|Bad Climate Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|14.
|Bhutan Compensatory Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|15.
|Boiler Watch Keeping Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|16.
|Book Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|17.
|Breach of Rest Allowance
|Not included in the report
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|18.
|Breakdown Allowance
|Abolished
|Retained. Existing Rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from `120 – `300 per month to `270 –`675 per month
|19.
|Briefcase Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|20.
|Camp Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance
|Accepted
|21.
|Canteen Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|22.
|Caretaking Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”
|Accepted
|23.
|Cash Handling Allowance
|Abolished
|
Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance
(in Rs per month)
|24.
|Children Education Allowance (CEA)
|Retained. Procedure of payment simplified.
|Accepted
|25.
|CI Ops Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|26.
|Classification Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|27.
|Clothing Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance
|Accepted
|28.
|Coal Pilot Allowance
|Abolished
|Retained. Existing rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from Rs 45 per trip to Rs 102 for first trip and from Rs 15 per trip to Rs 34 for every subsequent trip.
|29.
|COBRA Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|30.
|Command Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|31.
|Commando Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|32.
|Commercial Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|33.
|Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ)
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs
|Accepted
|34.
|Compensatory (Construction or Survey) Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|35.
|Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance (CPMA)
|Retained. Rationalised. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories.
|Accepted
|36.
|Condiment Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|37.
|Constant Attendance Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|38.
|Conveyance Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|39.
|Cooking Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|40.
|Cost of Living Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|41.
|Court Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|42.
|Cycle Allowance
|Abolished
|Retained.
Existing rates of Rs 90 per month doubled to Rs 180 per month for Department of Posts and Railways. To be retained in other Ministries/Departments where there is functional justification for any particular category of staff with the approval of Department of Expenditure.
|43.
|Daily Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Travelling Charges for Level -12 – 13 revised from ‘Non-AC Taxi charges up to 50 km to ‘AC taxi charges upto 50 Kms.’ and for level 14 and above to be revised from ‘AC Taxi charges up to 50 km’ to ‘AC taxi charges as per actual expenditure commensurate with official engagements’. Existing system of Daily allowance in the Ministry of Railways to continue.
|44.
|Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|45.
|Dearness Allowance (DA)
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Not within the purview of the Committee
|46.
|Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Civilians
|Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|47.
|Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Defence Personnel
|Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|48.
|Desk Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|49.
|Detachment Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|50.
|Diet allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|51.
|Diving Allowance, Dip Money and Attendant Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|52.
|Dual Charge Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance”
|Accepted
|53.
|Educational Concession
|Retained. Rationalized. Extended to some more categories
|Accepted
|54.
|Electricity Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|55.
|Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary
|Abolished
|Accepted
|56.
|Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways
|Abolished
|Accepted
|57.
|Extra Duty Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”
|Accepted
|58.
|Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA)
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs
|Accepted
|59.
|Family HRA Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|60.
|Family Planning Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|61.
|Field Area Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|62.
|Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA)
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Existing rate of `500 per month revised to Rs 1000 per month
|63.
|Fixed Monetary Compensation
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance”
|Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance. Existing rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from `50 to `115 for full beat and from Rs 24 to Rs 54 for sharing a beat
|64.
|Flag Station Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance
|Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”
|Accepted
|65.
|Flight Charge Certificate Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”
|Accepted
|66.
|Flying Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|67.
|Flying Squad Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|68.
|Free Fall Jump Instructor Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|69.
|Funeral Allowance
|Abolished
|
Retained with change in nomenclature as ‘Funeral Expense’. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 6000 to Rs 9000
|70.
|Ghat Allowance
|Not included in the report
|
Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|71.
|Good Service/Good Conduct/Badge Pay
|Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25
|Accepted
|72.
|Haircutting Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance
|Accepted
|73.
|Handicapped Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|74.
|Hard Area Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8
|Accepted
|75.
|Hardlying Money
|Retained. Rationalised. Full Rate to be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|76.
|Headquarters Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|77.
|Health and Malaria Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|78.
|High Altitude Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|79.
|Higher Proficiency Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians
|Accepted
|80.
|Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|81.
|Holiday Compensatory Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance.
|Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance. Existing system to continue in Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)
|82.
|Holiday Monetary Compensation
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|83.
|Hospital Patient Care Allowance/Patient Care Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|
Ministerial Staff to continue to get HPCA/PCA as per R1H3 (`4100 for level 8 and below and `5300 for level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix
|84.
|House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8
|
The recommendations of the 7thCPC is accepted with the following modifications:
(i) HRA shall not be less than `5,400 per month, `3,600 per month and `1,800 per month calculated @30% of minimum pay for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20% for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5 lakh) category of cities.
(ii) HRA shall be revised to 27%, 18% and 9% of Basic Pay in X,Y and Z cities when Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses 25% and further to 30%, 20% and 10% of Basic Pay in X, Y and Z cities when DA crosses 50%
|85.
|Hutting Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|86.
|Hydrographic Survey Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|87.
|Initial Equipment Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance
|Accepted
|88.
|Instructional Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance
|Accepted
|89.
|Internet Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|90.
|Investigation Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|91.
|Island Special Duty Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8
|Accepted
|92.
|Judge Advocate General Department Examination Award
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel
|Accepted
|93.
|Kilometreage Allowance (KMA)
|Not included in the report
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.
|94.
|Kit Maintenance Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance
|Subsumed in Dress Allowance for Special Protection Group (SPG) and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for SPG
|95.
|Language Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|96.
|Language Award
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|97.
|Language Reward and Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|98.
|Launch Campaign Allowance
|Abolished
|Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 7500 per annum to Rs 11250 per annum.
|99.
|Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
|Retained. Rationalized
|The recommendations of the 7th CPC on LTC are accepted without any change. However, keeping in view the fact that Indian Navy personnel are not deployed for Field Duties, additional free Railway Warrant to Indian Coast Guard shall not be granted
|100.
|Library Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”
|Accepted
|101.
|MARCOS and Chariot Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|102.
|Medal Allowance
|Retained
|Accepted
|103.
|Messing Allowance
|Retained for “floating staff” under Fishery Survey of India, and enhanced by 50%. Abolished for Nursing Staff
|Accepted
|104.
|Metropolitan Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|105.
|Mileage Allowance for journeys by road
|Retained
|Accepted
|106.
|Mobile Phone Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|107.
|Monetary Allowance attached to Gallantry Awards
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|108.
|National Holiday Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|109.
|Newspaper Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|110.
|Night Duty Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized
|Accepted
|111.
|Night Patrolling Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|112.
|Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA)
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8
|Accepted
|113.
|Nuclear Research Plant Support Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|114.
|Nursing Allowance
|Rationalized
|Existing rates multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 4800 per month to Rs 7200 per month.
|115.
|Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces
|Abolished
|Accepted
|116.
|Officiating Allowance
|Not included in the report
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|117.
|Operation Theatre Allowance
|Abolished
|Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 360 per month to Rs 540 per month.
|118.
|Orderly Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained
|Accepted
|119.
|Organization Special Pay
|Abolished
|Accepted
|120.
|Out of Pocket Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel
|Accepted
|121
|Outfit Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance
|Accepted.
|122
|Outstation (Detention) Allowance
|Not included in the report.
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.
|123
|Outstation (Relieving) Allowance
|Not included in the report.
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|124
|Out-turn Allowance
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|125
|Overtime Allowance (OTA
|Abolished except for operational staff and industrial employees governed by statutory provisions.
|Ministries/Departments to prepare a list of those staff coming under the category of ‘operational staff’. Rates of Overtime Allowance not to be revised upwards
|126
|Para Allowances
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|127
|Para Jump Instructor Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|128
|Parliament Assistant Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|129
|PCO Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized.
|Accepted
|130
|Post Graduate Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%.
|Accepted
|131
|Professional Update Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories
|This allowance to continue to be paid to non-gazetted staff of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from `7500 per annum to `11250 per annum.
|132
|Project Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|133
|Qualification Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories
|Accepted
|134
|Qualification Grant
|
Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.
Tier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personne
|
7 th CPC recommendations accepted with the modifications that-
(i) this will not include Tier – II courses, and
(ii) courses will be reviewed by associating experts, including outside professionals and academicians by 31.12.2017.
|135
|Qualification Pay
|Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25.
|Accepted
|136
|Rajbhasha Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”
|Accepted
|137
|Rajdhani Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|138
|Ration Money Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized. Provision of free rations and the grant of Ration Money Allowance to officers of Defence forces posted in peace areas should be withdrawn
|Provision of free ration for officers of Defence Forces shall be discontinued in peace areas. Ration Money Allowance shall continue to be paid to officers of Defence Forces posted in peace areas. The cash shall be credited directly into the bank accounts of officers.
|139
|Refreshment Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25.
|Accepted
|140
|Rent Free Accommodation
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|141
|Reward for Meritorious Service
|Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25
|Accepted
|142
|Risk Allowance
|Abolished
|Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from `60 per month to `135 per month.
|143
|Robe Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
|Accepted
|144
|Robe Maintenance Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
|Accepted
|145
|Savings Bank Allowance
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|146
|Sea Going Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|147
|Secret Allowance
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|148
|Shoe Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance
|Accepted
|149
|Shorthand Allowance
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|150
|Shunting Allowance
|Not included in the report.
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|151
|Siachen Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid at `31500 for Level 9 and above and `21000 for Level 8 and below as per Cell RHMax of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|
Rates revised from:
`31500 to `42500 per month for Level 9 and above, and
`21000 per month to `30000 per month for level 8 and below
|152
|Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ)
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.
|Accepted
|153
|Soap Toilet Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.
|Accepted
|154
|Space Technology Allowance
|Abolished.
|Retained. Existing rate to be multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from `7500 per annum to `11250 per annum.
|155
|Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities
|Retained. Enhanced by 100%.
|Accepted
|156
|Special Allowance to Chief Safety Officers/Safety Officers
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8
|Accepted
|157
|Special Appointment Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Granted to CAPF Personnel holding special appointments
|To include Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic), Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Operator) and Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic) in the list eligible for Extra Work Allowance @2% of Basic Pay per month with the conditions recommended by the 7th CPC.
|158
|Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|159
|Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance (TLA) - I, II or III. Tough Location Allowance will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance.
|7 th CPC recommendations that Tough Location Allowance (TLA) will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance (SDA) accepted subject to condition that employees be given the additional option to avail of the benefit of Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance (SCRLA) at pre-revised rates under the 6th CPC regime along with SDA at revised rates of 7th CPC
|160
|Special Department of Telecom (DOT) Pay
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|161
|Special Duty Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. SDA for AIS officers should be paid at the rate of 30 per cent of Basic Pay and for other civilian employees at the rate of 10 per cent of Basic Pay
|As per DoPT’s OM No. 14017/4/2005-AIS (II) dated 10th February, 2009, ‘Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of All India Service (AIS) officers’ is granted @25%. Special Duty Allowance (SDA) is granted @12.5%. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Both these allowances namely ‘Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of AIS’ and Special Duty Allowance (SDA shall continue to be paid separately as at present at the revised rates of 20% and 10% respectively.
|162
|Special Forces Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|163
|Special Incident/Investigation/Security Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Department of Revenue should assess the risk profile of the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at various levels and thereafter make a case to Ministry of Finance for grant of Risk and Hardship Allowance, if any, as per appropriate cell.
|Special Security Allowance (SSA) for Special Protection Group (SPG) to be revised from 40% to 55% of Basic Pay for operational duties and from 20% to 27.5% of Basic Pay for non – operational duties. National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) employees to be granted this allowance @20% of Basic Pay. This allowance was granted to Enforcement Directorate as an ad – hoc measure with the approval of Department of Expenditure pending recommendations of the 7th CPC. Accordingly, this allowance to be withdrawn from ED with effect from 01.07.2017. As per recommendations of the 7th CPC, D/o Revenue to examine proposal for Risk & Hardship allowance for ED to make a case to Ministry of Finance for granting Risk & Hardship based allowance to ED officials, if any.
|164
|Special Level Crossing (LC) Gate Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|165
|Special National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Pay
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|166
|Special Running Staff Allowance
|Retained. Extended to some more categories.
|Name of the allowance to continue as ‘Additional Allowance’.
|167
|Special Scientists’ Pay
|Abolished
|Accepted
|168
|Specialist Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%.
|Accepted
|169
|Spectacle Allowance
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|170
|Split Duty Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%.
|Accepted
|171
|Study Allowance
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|172
|Submarine Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|173
|Submarine Duty Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix, on a pro-rata basis
|Accepted
|174
|Submarine Technical Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Extended to some more categories.
|Accepted
|175
|Subsistence Allowance
|Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.
|Accepted
|176
|Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments
|Abolished.
|Accepted
|177
|Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in Supreme Court Registry
|Abolished
|Accepted
|178
|Sunderban Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted
|179
|TA Bounty
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.
|Accepted
|180
|TA for Retiring Employees
|Retained. Rationalized.
|Accepted
|181
|TA on Transfer
|Retained. Rationalized.
|Accepted
|182
|Technical Allowance
|
Tier-I of the Technical Allowance will continue to be paid on a monthly basis.
Tier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel
|Existing system of Technical Allowance (Tier – I and II) to continue at `3000 per month and `4500 per month up to 31.03.2018. Courses of Technical Allowance (Tier –I and II) along with Qualification Grant (Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel) to be reviewed by associating experts, outside professionals and academicians in order to keep pace with changing defence requirements. Review of Courses to be completed before 31.12.2017. Technical Allowance (Tier – II) to continue beyond 31.03.2018 only after review of courses.
|183
|Tenure Allowance
|Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 2.25
|Accepted
|184
|Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Allowance
|Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|185
|Training Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Extended to some more categories. The allowance will be payable to an eligible employee for a maximum period of five years only during the entire career
|Ceiling of 5 years period to be removed. Standard cooling off period between tenures will apply.
|186
|Training Stipend
|Abolished
|Accepted
|187
|Transport Allowance (TPTA)
|Retained. Rationalized.
|Accepted
|188
|Travelling Allowance
|Retained. Rationalized. Indian Railways to reconsider its position regarding air travel to its employees.
|Level 6 to 8 of Pay Matrix to be entitled for Air travel. Level 5 A of Defence Forces to be clubbed with Level 6 for travelling entitlements. Existing system to continue in Ministry of Railways.
|189
|Treasury Allowance
|Abolished
|
Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance and rates revised as under:
|190
|Tribal Area Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.
|Accepted
|191
|Trip Allowance
|Not included in the report.
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.
|192
|Uniform Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance and to be paid annually
|
7 th CPC recommendations accepted with following modifications: Different rates for the following categories:
(i) Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel- to be paid annually @ `27,800 per annum and `21,225 per annum for operational and non – operational duties respectively.
(ii) Nurses – to be paid monthly @`1800 per month To be extended to all Check Points of Bureau of Immigration.
|193
|Unit Certificate and Charge Certificate Allowance
|Retained. Enhanced by 50%
|Accepted
|194
|Vigilance Allowance
|Abolished
|Accepted
|195
|Waiting Duty Allowance
|Not included in the report.
|Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
|196
|Washing Allowance
|Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
|Subsumed in Dress Allowance in respect of Nurses and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for Nurses.
|197
|
New Allowances for Railways:
(i) Special Train Controller’s Allowance, and
(ii) Risk and Hardship Allowance for Track Maintainers
New Allowance for Firefighting Staff:
(i) Risk and Hardship Allowance for Firefighting staff of Central Government & UTs
|
New Allowances for Railways:
(i) Special Train Controller’s Allowance -to be paid @`5,000 per month to Section Controllers and Dy. Chief Controllers
(ii) Track Maintainers – I, II, III and IV of Indian Railways to be granted Risk and Hardship Allowance as per cell R3H2 (`2700 for Level 8 and below and `3400 for Level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix
New Allowance for Fire-fighting Staff:
(i) Risk and Hardship Allowance as per cell R2H3 (`2700 for Level 8 and below and `3400 for Level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix
|Accepted