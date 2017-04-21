7th Pay Commission: Check out complete list of allowances abolished or retained

New Delhi: A high-level committee, headed by finance secretary Ashok Lavasa, which was asked to examine the 7th Pay Commission recommendation on allowances, is likely to submit its final report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley soon.

The allowances form a sizeable amount of the salary drawn by a government employee.

The final recommendations on allowances will benefit over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners.

The Lavasa Committee was constituted in June last year after the government implemented the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The committee was tasked to examine the 7th Pay Commission recommendation for abolition of 53 allowances out of a total of 196 and subsuming another 36 into larger existing ones.

Below is the complete list of allowances abolished or retained

1) Accident Allowance: Not included in the report.

2) Acting Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance.”

3) Aeronautical Allowance: Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

4) Air Despatch Pay: Abolished

5) Air Steward Allowance: Abolished

6) Air Worthiness Certificate Allowance: Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

7) Allowance in Lieu of Kilometreage (ALK): Not included in the report.

8) Allowance in Lieu of Running Room Facilities: Not included in the report.

9) Annual Allowance : Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories.

10) Antarctica Allowance: Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell RH-Max of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

11) Assisting Cashier Allowance Abolished.

12) ASV Allowance Abolished.

13) Bad Climate Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

14) Bhutan Compensatory Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

15) Boiler Watch Keeping Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

16) Book Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

17) Breach of Rest Allowance Not included in the report.

18) Breakdown Allowance Abolished.

19) Briefcase Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

20) Camp Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.

21) Canteen Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

22) Caretaking Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”

23) Cash Handling Allowance Abolished.

24) Children Education Allowance (CEA) Retained. Procedure of payment simplified.

25) CI Ops Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

26) Classification Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

27) Clothing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

28) Coal Pilot Allowance Abolished

29) COBRA Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

30) Command Allowance Abolished

31) Commando Allowance Abolished

32) Commercial Allowance Abolished

33) Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.

34) Compensatory (Construction or Survey) Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

35) Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance (CPMA) Retained. Rationalised. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories.

36) Condiment Allowance Abolished.

37) Constant Attendance Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

38) Conveyance Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

39) Cooking Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

40) Cost of Living Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

41) Court Allowance Abolished.

42) Cycle Allowance Abolished.

43) Daily Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

44) Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

45) Dearness Allowance (DA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

46) Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Civilians Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50%.

47) Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Defence Personnel Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50%.

48) Desk Allowance Abolished.

49) Detachment Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Enhanced by 50%.

50) Diet allowance: Abolished.

51) Diving Allowance, Dip Money and Attendant Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

52) Dual Charge Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance”.

53) Educational Concession Retained. Rationalized. Extended to some more categories.

54) Electricity Allowance Abolished.

55) Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary Abolished.

56) Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways Abolished.

57) Extra Duty Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”.

58) Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.

59) Family HRA Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

60) Family Planning Allowance Abolished.

61) Field Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

62) Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

63) Fixed Monetary Compensation Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance”.

64) Flag Station Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”.

65) Flight Charge Certificate Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”.

66) Flying Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

67) Flying Squad Allowance Abolished.

68) Free Fall Jump Instructor Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

69) Funeral Allowance Abolished.

70) Ghat Allowance Not included in the report.

71) Good Service/Good Conduct/Badge Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25.

72) Haircutting Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.

73) Handicapped Allowance Abolished.

74) Hard Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.

75) Hardlying Money Retained. Rationalised. Full Rate to be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

76) Headquarters Allowance Abolished.

77) Health and Malaria Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

78) High Altitude Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

79) Higher Proficiency Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians.

80) Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians Retained. Rationalized.

81) Holiday Compensatory Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance.

82) Holiday Monetary Compensation Retained. Rationalized.

83) Hospital Patient Care Allowance/Patient Care Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

84) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.

85) Hutting Allowance Abolished.

86) Hydrographic Survey Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

87) Initial Equipment Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

88) Instructional Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance.

89) Internet Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

90) Investigation Allowance Abolished.

91) Island Special Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.

92) Judge Advocate General Department Examination Award Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.

93) Kilometreage Allowance (KMA) Not included in the report.

94) Kit Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

95) Language Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

96) Language Award Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

97) Language Reward and Allowance Abolished.

98) Launch Campaign Allowance Abolished.

99) Leave Travel Concession (LTC) Retained. Rationalized.

100) Library Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”.

101) MARCOS and Chariot Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

102) Medal Allowance Retained.

103) Messing Allowance Retained for “floating staff” under Fishery Survey of India, and enhanced by 50%. Abolished for Nursing Staff.

104) Metropolitan Allowance Abolished.

105) Mileage Allowance for journeys by road Retained.

106) Mobile Phone Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

107) Monetary Allowance attached to Gallantry Awards Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

108) National Holiday Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

109) Newspaper Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

110) Night Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

111) Night Patrolling Allowance Abolished.

112) Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.

113) Nuclear Research Plant Support Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

114) Nursing Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

115) Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces Abolished.

116) Officiating Allowance Not included in the report.

117) Operation Theatre Allowance Abolished.

118) Orderly Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

119) Organization Special Pay Abolished.

120) Out of Pocket Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel.

121) Outfit Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

122) Outstation (Detention) Allowance Not included in the report.

123) Outstation (Relieving) Allowance Not included in the report.

124) Out-turn Allowance Abolished.

125) Overtime Allowance (OTA) Abolished.

126) Para Allowances Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

127) Para Jump Instructor Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

128) Parliament Assistant Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

129) PCO Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

130) Post Graduate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

131) Professional Update Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories.

132) Project Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

133) Qualification Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories.

134) Qualification Grant Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.

135) Qualification Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25.

136) Rajbhasha Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”

137) Rajdhani Allowance Abolished.

138) Ration Money Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

139) Refreshment Allowance Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25.

140) Rent Free Accommodation Abolished.

141) Reward for Meritorious Service Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25.

142) Risk Allowance Abolished.

143) Robe Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

144) Robe Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

145) Savings Bank Allowance Abolished.

146) Sea Going Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

147) Secret Allowance Abolished.

148) Shoe Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

149) Shorthand Allowance Abolished.

150) Shunting Allowance Not included in the report.

151) Siachen Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell RH-Max of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

152) Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.

153) Soap Toilet Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.

154) Space Technology Allowance Abolished.

155) Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities Retained. Enhanced by 100%.

156) Special Allowance to Chief Safety Officers/Safety Officers Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.

157) Special Appointment Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”.

158) Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance Abolished.

159) Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance-I, II or III.

160) Special DOT Pay Abolished.

161) Special Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.

162) Special Forces Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

163) Special Incident/Investigation/ Security Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

164) Special LC Gate Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

165) Special NCRB Pay Abolished.

166) Special Running Staff Allowance Retained. Extended to some more categories.

167) Special Scientists’ Pay Abolished.

168) Specialist Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

169) Spectacle Allowance Abolished.

170) Split Duty Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

171) Study Allowance Abolished.

172) Submarine Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

173) Submarine Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix, on a pro-rata basis.

174) Submarine Technical Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Extended to some more categories.

175) Subsistence Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.

176) Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments Abolished.

177) Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in Supreme Court Registry Abolished.

178) Sunderban Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

179) TA Bounty Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.

180) TA for Retiring Employees Retained. Rationalized.

181) TA on Transfer Retained. Rationalized.

182) Technical Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.

183) Tenure Allowance Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50%.

184) Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

185) Training Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Extended to some more categories.

186) Training Stipend Abolished.

187) Transport Allowance (TPTA) Retained. Rationalized.

188) Travelling Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

189) Treasury Allowance Abolished.

190) Tribal Area Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.

191) Trip Allowance Not included in the report.

192) Uniform Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

193) Unit Certificate and Charge Certificate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.

194) Vigilance Allowance Abolished.

195) Waiting Duty Allowance Not included in the report.

196) Washing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

