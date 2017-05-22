close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

7th pay commission: Check out maximum and minimum HRA city-wise if govt accepts bare recommendations of AK Mathur-led panel

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) set up to screen the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations on allowances will place the proposal before the Cabinet on this Wednesday.

﻿
By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 11:04
7th pay commission: Check out maximum and minimum HRA city-wise if govt accepts bare recommendations of AK Mathur-led panel

New Delhi: The 10-month long wait of central government employees and pensioners for allowances is about to end as the Narendra Modi government is expected to announce a maximum HRA hike of up to 122 percent for them soon.

As per sources, the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) set up to screen the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations on allowances will place the proposal before the Cabinet on this Wednesday.

A high-level committee headed by the Finance Secretary, Ashok Lavasa had on April 27 submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The committee on allowances has reportedly given its view in favour of AK Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission recommendation, regarding decrease in house rent allowance (HRA) by 2-6 percent depending on type of cities.

Population of City              DA above
Present Proposed 50% 100%
Above 50 lakh (Class X) 30% 24% 27% 30%
5 lakh to 50 lakh (Class Y) 20% 16% 18% 20%
Below 5 lakh (Class Z) 10% 8% 9% 10%

The 7th Pay Commission headed by AK Mathur had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

The Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent.

The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay)

Below is the list of cities/towns classified for grant of House Rent Allowance (HRA) to central government employees

  States/Union Territories

Cities classified as X

Max HRA-Rs 60,000 per month

Min HRA-Rs 4,320 per month

Cities classified as Y

Max HRA-Rs 40,000 per month

Min HRA- Rs 2,880 per month
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands    
2 Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad

Vijawada, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore
3 Arunachal  Pradesh    
4 Assam   Guwahati
5 Bihar  

Patna

 

 

 
6 Chandigarh   Chandigarh
7 Chhattisgarh   Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Raipur
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli    
9 Daman & Diu    
10 Delhi Delhi  
11 Goa    
12 Gujarat Ahmedabad

Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Sutat
13 Haryana   Faridabad, Gurgaon
14 Himachal Pradesh    
15

Jammu & Kashmir

   Srinagar, Jammu
16 Jharkhand   Jamshedpur,  Dhanbad,  Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City
17 Karnataka Bengaluru

Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga
18 Kerala   Khozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam
19 Lakshadweep    
20

Madhya Pradesh

  

Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain
21 Maharashtra

Greater Mumbai, Pune

 Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar City, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli
22 Manipur    
23 Meghalaya    
24 Mizoram    
25 Nagaland    
26 Odisha   Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raurkela
27 Pondicherry   Pondicherry
28 Punjab   Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana
29 Rajasthan   Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer
30 Sikkim    
31 Tamil Nadu Chennai Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode
32 Tripura    
33 Uttar Pradesh   Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur,
Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi
34 Uttarakhand   Dehradun
35 West Bengal Kolkata Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur

The remaining cities / towns in various cities / UTs which are not covered by classification as ‘X’ or ‘Y’ classified as “Z” for the purpose of HRA for which max and min HRA will be Rs, 20,000 and Rs 1,440 per month respectively.

-----------

If the Narendra Modi government accepts the bare recommendations of A K Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission then the HRA component of central government employees will increase ranging between 106 percent and 122 percent.

Take, for instance, a central government employee at the very bottom of the pay scale under 6th Pay Commission was till now entitled to an HRA of Rs 2,100 on basic pay of Rs 7,000 (basic pay that includes pay of pay band + grade pay) in a Class X city. It is to be noted that government, while implementing the 7th Pay Commission in June last year had made it clear that till the final outcome of allowances committee is being placed, the employees would be getting the allowances as per 6th Pay Commission.

Now, as per 7th Pay Commission, the new entry level pay at this level is Rs 18,000 per month against which the new HRA for a Class X city would be Rs 4,320 per month, that is 106 percent more than the existing level.

Similarly, at the highest level of the pay scale, the Cabinet Secretary and officers of the same rank have a basic pay of Rs 90,000, which means they are entitled to current HRA of Rs 27,000 in Class X towns. After the revised pay scale, the new basic pay is Rs 2.5 lakh, for which the HRA would be Rs 60,000, meaning a hike of 122 percent.

TAGS

7th Pay Commission7th pay commission latest news7th CPC7th CPC latest news7th pay commission on allowances7th pay commission allowances news7th pay7th CPC HRA7th CPC on house rent allowanceHRA rateHRA city-wiseNarendra Modipay panel

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

GST impact on car prices: Should you buy a new car now or after GST is rolled out?
Automobiles

GST impact on car prices: Should you buy a new car now or a...

High-speed Tejas Express: All you need to know- timings, reservation, services, fare
Economy

High-speed Tejas Express: All you need to know- timings, re...

Sensex climbs over 200 points, Nifty nears 9,500-mark; FMCG stocks in focus
Markets

Sensex climbs over 200 points, Nifty nears 9,500-mark; FMCG...

First high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to be flagged off today
Economy

First high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to be flagged off...

&#039;VAT on petroleum products to continue, to be decided by GST Council&#039;
Economy

'VAT on petroleum products to continue, to be decided...

Discoms in BJP-ruled states may in profit next year: Piyush Goyal
Economy

Discoms in BJP-ruled states may in profit next year: Piyush...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video