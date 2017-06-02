close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

7th Pay Commission: E-CoS submits final report on allowances to Cabinet; rejects demand for 30% HRA

The E-CoS has supported the view of AK Mathur Panel, keeping the HRA rate at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 15:58
7th Pay Commission: E-CoS submits final report on allowances to Cabinet; rejects demand for 30% HRA

New Delhi: The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) on Friday placed its final report on allowance before the Union Cabinet, as per media reports.

The Cabinet may take a decision regarding this next week, reports further said.

7th Pay Commission: How changes in pay matrix, IOR will benefit government employees
MUST READ
7th Pay Commission: How changes in pay matrix, IOR will benefit government employees

The E-CoS has supported the view of AK Mathur Panel, keeping the House Rent Allowance (HRA)  rate at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

Accordingly, the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent.

However, the employees were demanding retaining of the existing rates of HRA.  The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay).

In the month of April, the Union Cabinet approved important proposals relating to modifications in the 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) recommendations on pay and pensionary benefits in the course of their implementation.

There are about 47 lakh central government employees.

While recommendations of the CPC on pay and pension were implemented with the approval of the Cabinet, allowances continued to be paid at old rates.

The CPC had recommended that of a total of 196 allowances, 52 be abolished altogether and 36 be abolished as separate identities by subsuming them in another allowance.

 

TAGS

7th Pay Commission7th pay commission latest news7th CPC7th CPC latest news7th CPC latest news today7th pay commission on allowances7th pay commission allowances news7th pay7th CPC HRA7th CPC on house rent allowanceHRA rateHRA city-wiseNarendra Modipay panelUnion CabinetE-CoS

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Wipro receives second bio attack threat mail; Rs 500 crore in bitcoin demanded as ransom
Companies

Wipro receives second bio attack threat mail; Rs 500 crore...

Chinese media mocks India&#039;s GDP figures, says slower growth nasty surprise, self-goal
Economy

Chinese media mocks India's GDP figures, says slower g...

Gold price falls by Rs 100 to Rs 29,250 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price falls by Rs 100 to Rs 29,250 per 10 grams

India&#039;s economy to turn around in April-June quarter: Arvind Panagariya
Economy

India's economy to turn around in April-June quarter:...

India's GDP growth to recover to 7.2% this fiscal: UBS
Economy

India's GDP growth to recover to 7.2% this fiscal: UBS

GMR Infra's March quarter net loss widens to Rs 2,479...
Companies

GMR Infra's March quarter net loss widens to Rs 2,479...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video