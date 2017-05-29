close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

7th Pay Commission: Empowered Committee to take final call on HRA, allowances today

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) set up to screen the Lavasa panel recommendations on allowances will finalised its final draft report today which will then later be placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (June 1).  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 10:08
7th Pay Commission: Empowered Committee to take final call on HRA, allowances today

New Delhi: The long wait of central government employees and pensioners for allowances is about to end as the Narendra Modi government is expected to announce a maximum HRA hike of up to 122 percent for them soon.

As per sources, the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) set up to screen the Lavasa panel recommendations on allowances will finalised its final draft report today which will then later be placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (June 1).

A high-level committee headed by the Finance Secretary, Ashok Lavasa had on April 27 submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

7th pay commission: Check out maximum and minimum HRA city-wise if govt accepts bare recommendations of AK Mathur-led panel
MUST READ
7th pay commission: Check out maximum and minimum HRA city-wise if govt accepts bare recommendations of AK Mathur-led panel

The committee on allowances has reportedly given its view in favour of AK Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission recommendation, regarding decrease in house rent allowance (HRA) by 2-6 percent depending on type of cities.

The 7th Pay Commission headed by AK Mathur had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

7th Pay Commission: How changes in pay matrix, IOR will benefit government employees
MUST READ
7th Pay Commission: How changes in pay matrix, IOR will benefit government employees

The Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent.

The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay).

TAGS

7th Pay Commission7th pay commission latest news7th CPC7th CPC latest news7th CPC latest news today7th pay commission on allowances7th pay commission allowances news7th pay7th CPC HRA7th CPC on house rent allowanceHRA rateHRA city-wiseNarendra Modipay panelUnion CabinetE-CoS

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Revenue dept sets up twitter handle to answer GST queries
Economy

Revenue dept sets up twitter handle to answer GST queries

Various tax slabs under GST worry traders: CAIT
Economy

Various tax slabs under GST worry traders: CAIT

Bureaucracy, multiple agencies restrict mining growth: Repo...
Economy

Bureaucracy, multiple agencies restrict mining growth: Repo...

Eight of top 10 companies add Rs 93,225 crore in m-cap, ITC shines
Markets

Eight of top 10 companies add Rs 93,225 crore in m-cap, ITC...

EPFO to invest Rs 20,000 crore in equities in 2017-18: Bandaru Dattatreya
Personal Finance

EPFO to invest Rs 20,000 crore in equities in 2017-18: Band...

RBI, Sebi step up NSE algo probe, top officials under scann...
Markets

RBI, Sebi step up NSE algo probe, top officials under scann...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video