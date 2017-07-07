7th Pay Commission (Full Notification)- List of allowances recommended by the 7th CPC along with modifications as approved by the govt

Name of the Allowance Recommendations of the

7

th

CPC

Modifications accepted by the Government

1 Antarctica Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To

be paid at

`

31500 for

Level 9 and above and

`

21000 for Level 8 and

below as per Cell RH-Max

of the newly proposed

Risk and Hardship Matrix

To be kept out of Risk and Hardship Matrix and to be paid on per day basis.

Rates revised from Rs 1125 per day to

Rs 1500 per day and from Rs 1688 per day to Rs 2000 per day in

Summer and Winter respectively.

Team Leader to get 10% extra @

Rs 1650 per day and Rs 2200 per day in Summer and Winter

respectively



2 Breakdown Allowance Abolished Retained.

Existing Rates multiplied by 2.25.

Rates revised from Rs 120 –300 per month to Rs 270 – 675 per month



3 Cash Handling Allowance Abolished Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance and rates revised as under:



4 Coal Pilot Allowance Abolished Retained.

Existing rates multiplied by 2.25.

Rates revised from Rs 45 per trip to Rs 102 for first trip and from Rs 15 per trip to Rs 34 for every subsequent trip.



5 Cycle Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rates of Rs 90 per month doubled to Rs 180 per month for Department of Posts and Railways.

To be retained in other Ministries/Departments

where there is functional justification for any

particular category of staff with the approval of Department of Expenditure.



6 Daily Allowance Retained. Rationalized

All provisions will apply

to

Railways

personnel

also.

Travelling Charges for Level -12 – 13 revised from ‘Non-AC Taxi charges up to 50 km to ‘AC taxi charges upto 50 Kms.’ and for level 14 and above to be revised from ‘AC Taxi charges up to 50 km’ to ‘AC taxi charges as per actual expenditure commensurate with

official engagements’. Existing system of Daily allowance in the

Ministry of Railways to continue.



7 Fixed

Medical

Allowance

(FMA Retained. Status Quo to be

maintained

Existing rate of Rs 500 per month revised to

Rs 1000 per month.



8 Fixed

Monetary

Compensation

Abolished as a separate

allowance.

Eligible

employees to be governed

by the newly proposed

“Additional

Post

Allowance”

Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance.

Existing rates multiplied by 2.25.

Rates revised from

`

50 to

`

115 for full beat and

from

`

24 to

`

54 for sharing a beat.



9 Funeral Allowance Abolished Retained with change in nomenclature as

‘Funeral Expense’.

Existing rate multiplied by 1.5.

Rates revised from

`

6000 to

`

9000.



10 Holiday

Compensatory

Allowanc Abolished as a separate

allowance.

Eligible

employees to be governed

by

National

Holiday

Allowance

Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate

allowance.

Existing system to continue in Intelligence

Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing

(RAW)

11 Hospital

Patient

Care

Allowance

(HPCA)/Patient

Care Allowance (PCA)

Retained. Rationalised. To

be paid as per Cell R1H3

of the newly proposed

Risk and Hardship Matrix.

HPCA and PCA are

admissible to ministerial

staff as well on the premise

that the entire hospital area

carries

the

risk

of

communicable

diseases.

This practice should be

stopped and HPCA/PCA

should be admissible to

only those employees who

come in continuous and

routine contact with the

patients.

Ministerial Staff to continue to get HPCA/PCA

as per R1H3 (

`

4100 for level 8 and below and

`

5300 for level 9 and above) of Risk and

Hardship Matrix



12 House Rent Allowance (HRA) Retained. Rationalized by

a factor of 0.8

The recommendations of the 7

th

CPC is accepted

with the following modifications:

(ii)

HRA shall not be less than

`

5,400 per

month,

`

3,600 per month and

`

1,800 per

month calculated @30% of minimum pay

for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20%

for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5

lakh) category of cities.

(ii) HRA shall be revised to 27%, 18% & 9% of

Basic Pay in X,Y & Z cities when Dearness

Allowance (DA) crosses 25% and further to

30%, 20% and 10% of Basic Pay in X, Y &

Z cities when DA crosses 50%.



13 Kit Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate

allowance. Subsumed in

the newly proposed Dress

Allowance

Subsumed in Dress Allowance for Special

Protection Group (SPG) and factored in for

determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance

for SPG.



14 Launch Campaign Allowance Abolished Retained.

Existing rate multiplied by 1.5.

Rates revised from

`

7500 per annum to

`

11250

per annum.



15 Nursing Allowance Retained. Rationalized Existing rates multiplied by 1.5.

Rates revised from

`

4800 per month to

`

7200

per month.



16 Operation Theatre Allowance Abolished Retained.

Existing rate multiplied by 1.5.

Rates revised from

`

360 per month to

`

540 per month.

17 Overtime Allowance (OTA) Abolished

except

for

operational

staff

and

industrial

employees

governed

by

statutory

provisions Ministries/Departments to prepare a list of those

staff coming under the category of ‘operational

staff’.

Rates of Overtime Allowance not to be revised

upwards.



18 Professional

Update

Allowance

Retained. Enhanced by

50%. Extended to some

more categories

This allowance to continue to be paid to non-

gazetted staff of Department of Atomic Energy

(DAE).

Existing rate multiplied by 1.5.

Rates revised from

`

7500 per annum to

`

11250

per annum.



19 Qualification Grant Abolished as a separate

allowance.

Eligible

employees to be governed

by the newly proposed

Higher

Qualification

Incentive

for

Defence

Personnel.

Tier-II of the Technical

Allowance as well as the

Qualification Grant will be

merged

into

Higher

Qualification Incentive for

Defence Personnel

7

th

CPC recommendations accepted with the

modifications that:

(i)

This will not include Tier – II

courses, and

(ii)

Courses will be reviewed by

associating

experts,

including

outside

professionals

and

academicians by 31.12.2017.



20 Ration

Money

Allowance

(RMA)

Retained. Rationalized.

Provision of free rations

and the grant of Ration

Money

Allowance

to

officers of Defence forces

posted in peace areas

should be withdrawn

Provision of free ration for officers of Defence

Forces shall be discontinued in peace areas.

RMA shall continue to be paid to officers of

Defence Forces posted in peace areas. The cash

shall be credited directly into the bank accounts

of officers.



21 Risk Allowance Abolished Retained.

Existing rate multiplied by 2.25.

Rates revised from

`

60 per month to

`

135 per

month

22 Siachen Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To

be paid at

`

31500 for

Level 9 and above and

below as per Cell RH-Max

of the newly proposed

Risk and Hardship Matrix. `

21000 for Level 8 and

Rates revised from:

`

31500 to

`

42500 per month for Level 9 and

above, and `

21000 per month to

`

30000 per month for level

8 and below



23 Space Technology Allowance Abolished Retained.

Existing rate to be multiplied by 1.5.

Rates revised from

`

7500 per annum to

`

11250

per annum

24 Special

Appointment

Allowance Abolished as a separate

allowance.

Eligible

employees to be governed

by the newly proposed

“Extra Work Allowance". Granted to Central Armed

Police Force Personnel

holding

special

appointments

To include Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio

Mechanic), Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio

Operator) and Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic) in

the list eligible for Extra Work Allowance @2%

of Basic Pay per month with the conditions

recommended by the 7

th

CPC.



25 Special

Compensatory

(Remote Locality) Allowance

(SCRLA)

Abolished as a separate

allowance.

Eligible

employees to be governed

by the newly proposed

Tough Location Allowance

(TLA) -I, II or III.

Tough

Location

Allowance will not be

admissible

along

with

Special Duty Allowance.

7

th

CPC recommendations that Tough Location

Allowance (TLA) will not be admissible along

with Special Duty Allowance (SDA) accepted

subject to condition that employees be given the

additional option to avail of the benefit of

Special

Compensatory

(Remote

Locality)

Allowance (SCRLA) at pre-revised rates under

the 6

th

CPC regime along with SDA at revised

rates of 7

th

CPC



26 Special

Duty

Allowance

(SDA)

Retained. Rationalized by

a factor of 0.8.

SDA for All India Service

(AIS) officers should be

paid at the rate of 30

percent of Basic Pay and

for

other

civilian

employees at the rate of 10

percent of Basic Pay.

As per DoPT’s OM No. 14017/4/2005-AIS (II)

dated 10

th

February, 2009, ‘Special Allowance

for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of

All India Service (AIS) officers’ is granted

@25%.

Special Duty Allowance (SDA) is granted

@12.5%.

Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.

Both

these

allowances

namely

‘Special

Allowance for Officers belonging to North –

East Cadres of AIS’ and Special Duty Allowance

(SDA shall continue to be paid separately as at

present at the revised rates of 20% and 10% respectively.



27 Special

Incident/Investigation/Security

Allowance

Retained. Rationalized by

a factor of 0.8.

Department of Revenue

should assess the risk

profile of the officials of

the

Enforcement

Directorate (ED) at various

levels and thereafter make

a case to Ministry of Finance for grant of Risk

and Hardship Allowance, if

any, as per appropriate cell.

This allowance was granted to Enforcement

Directorate as an ad – hoc measure with the

approval of Department of Expenditure pending

recommendations of the 7

th

CPC. Accordingly,

this allowance to be withdrawn from ED with

effect from 01.07.2017. As per recommendations

of the 7

th

CPC, Department of Revenue to

examine proposal or Risk & Hardship allowance

for ED to make a case to Ministry of Finance for

granting Risk and Hardship based allowance to

ED officials, if any.



28 Special

Running

Staff

Allowance

Retained.

Extended

to

some more categories

Name of the allowance to continue as

‘Additional Allowance’.



29 Technical Allowance Tier-I of the Technical

Allowance will continue to

be paid on a monthly basis.

Tier-II of the Technical

Allowance as well as the

Qualification Grant will be

merged

into

Higher

Qualification Incentive for

Defence Personnel

Existing system of Technical Allowance (Tier – I

and II) to continue at

`

3000 per month and

`

4500 per month up to 31.03.2018.

Courses of Technical Allowance (Tier –I and II)

along

with

Qualification

Grant

(Higher

Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel) to

be reviewed by associating experts, outside

professionals and academicians in order to keep

pace with changing defence requirements.

Review of Courses to be completed before

31.12.2017.

Technical Allowance (Tier – II) to continue

beyond 31.03.2018 only after review of courses.



30 Training Allowance Retained. Rationalized by

a factor of 0.8. Extended to

some more categories.

The allowance will be

payable to an eligible

employee for a maximum

period of five years only

during the entire career.

Ceiling of 5 years period to be removed.

Standard cooling off period between tenures will

apply.



31 Travelling Allowance Retained. Rationalized.

Indian

Railways

to

reconsider

its

position

regarding air travel to its

employees.

Level 6 to 8 of Pay Matrix to be entitled for Air

travel.

Level 5 A of Defence Forces to be clubbed with

Level 6 for travelling entitlements.

Existing system to continue in Ministry of

Railways.



32 Treasury Allowance Abolished Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury

Allowance and rates revised as under:



33 Uniform Allowance Abolished as a separate

allowance. Subsumed in

the newly proposed Dress

Allowance and to be paid

annually.

