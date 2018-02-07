7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, increased salary to be paid post April

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has reportedly assured to implement the pay hike for government employees from April.
New Delhi: Hundreds of thousands of central government employees who are eagerly waiting for the implementation of increased pay as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission may finally get some relief in April.
Reports further said that the proposal of pay hike will be sent to Cabinet in the beginning of April for approval. Employees on the level 1 and 5 pay matrix band will get the revised salary.
The Union Cabinet had in June approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.
All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.
The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.
The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.
Here we will show you how the 7th Pay Commission will change your exact salary keeping in mind the 4 main pay bands:
Existing Pay Band (5200-20200)
(All numbers are in rupees)
Basic pay = 5200
Grade pay = 1800
Total entry pay = 7000
Dearness allowance: 125% on Basic pay and Grade pay = 8750
Total salary = 7000+ 8750+ allowances = 16750 + allowances
New salary ( as per 7th Pay Commission) = 18000 + allowances
Net difference = 1250
Employees fall under this pay band: Security guard, Junior Attendant, Driver etc.
Existing Pay Band (9300-34800)
Basic pay = 9300
Grade pay = 4200
Total entry pay =13500
Dearness allowance: 125% on Basic pay and Grade pay = 16875
Total salary = 13500+ 16875 + allowances = 30375 + allowances
New salary ( as per 7th Pay Commission) = 35400 + allowances
Net difference = 5025
Employees fall under this pay band: TGT Teacher, Pharmacist, Senior Security Inspector, Junior Engineer etc.
Existing Pay Band (15600-39100)
Basic pay = 15600
Grade pay = 5400
Total entry pay = 21000
Dearness allowance: 125% on Basic pay and Grade pay = 26250
Total salary = 21000+ 26250 + allowances = 47250 + allowances
New salary ( as per 7th Pay Commission) = 56100 + allowances
Net difference = 8850
Employees fall under this pay band: Medical Officer, Manager, Scientific Officer, Assistant Professor, Engineer etc.
Existing Pay Band (37400-67000)
Basic pay = 37400
Grade pay = 8700
Total entry pay = 46100
Dearness allowance: 125% on Basic pay and Grade pay = 57625
Total salary = 46100 + 57625 + allowances = 103725 + allowances
New salary ( as per 7th Pay Commission) = 118500 + allowances
Net difference = 14775
Employees fall under this pay band: Associate Professor