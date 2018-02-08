7th Pay Commission: Govt employees to get increased salary beyond CPC recommendation from April

New Delhi: Central government employees will get hiked salary beyond the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission from April 1, as per media reports.

However the change to the hike pay would affect lower-level employees of pay matrix level 1 to 5, reports said.

The Finance Ministry would reportedly soon begin the preparation for draft proposal to lift the salaries.

The Union Cabinet had in June approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.

The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.

However, the central government employees unions had demanded for hiking minimum pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. They also demanded that fitment factor be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.