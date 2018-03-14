7th Pay Commission: Govt to implement pay hike more than pay panel's recommendation

New Delhi: Lakhs of central government employees waiting for implementation of the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission may hear some really good news next month.

As per media reports the government may hike pay of the employees with a fitment factor of 3.00 times of basic pay of 6th pay commission –more than what has been recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

The decision is likely to be announced in April, reports said.

The Union Cabinet had in June approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.

But the central government employees unions have been demanding for hiking minimum pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. They have also demanded that fitment factor be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.

The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.