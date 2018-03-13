7th Pay Commission: Increased pay to be given to government employees next month

New Delhi: Laksh of central government employees waiting eagerly for the implementation of pay hike as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission may finally see some good news coming in the month of April.

As per reports central government employees will soon see a Rs 3000 rise in their minimum pay scale, increasing the minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 starting next month.

Minimum pay scale of Rs 21,000 has been predicted for quite some time now, although the employees believe this hike will bring no positive impact on their financial position.

When the 7th Pay Commission was approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the minimum basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 whereas the maximum pay increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs with a fitment factor of 2.57 times.

However, the employees were demanding that the minimum basic pay be increased to Rs 26,000 with a fitment factor of 3.68 times.

The Union Cabinet had in June approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications. The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.

However, government employees have been demanding hike the fitment formula 3.68 times of basic pay of 6th pay commission. The central government employees unions have also been demanding for hiking minimum pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. They have also demanded that fitment factor be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.