7th Pay Commission: Jammu and Kashmir government approves 7th CPC recommendations, revised salaries to be credited from current month

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission stating that revised salary will be rolled out to employees with effect from April 1.

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented retrospectively from January 2016.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, government of Jammu & Kashmir tweeted saying that all necessary notifications regarding implementation of the Pay Commission's recommendations will be issued by JK Finance Department.

All necessary notifications regarding implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations to be issued by JK Finance Deptt by this evening — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 24, 2018

As already announced by Govt, the employees to draw revised scales of pay from current month — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 24, 2018

While presenting the budgetary proposals for 2018-19 in the Assembly in January, Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu had announced release of 1 percent Dearness Allowance for government employees retrospectively from July 1 last year. Drabu had said the government employees would now get full pensionary benefits after serving for 20 years instead of the previous 28 years and that unmarried daughters of employees would now be eligible to get family pension benefits after the employee's death.

Following the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the basic pay of Central government employees went up from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month based on the fitment factor of 2.57, and effective from January 1, 2016. The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.

Based on the report of Committee on Allowances (CoA) and the recommendation of E-CoS, the Cabinet had earlier approved the modifications in 34 allowances in its meeting held on 28th June 2017. All allowances are given the effect from 1st July 2017. It will benefit 34 lakh civilian employees and 14 lakh defence personnel.