7th Pay Commission: List of 197 allowances modified, abolished or retained

Here is the complete list of 197 allowances modified, abolished or retained as per the gazzeted notification dated July 6, 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 09:49
7th Pay Commission: List of 197 allowances modified, abolished or retained

New Delhi: The government has issued notification on higher allowances, including house rent allowance or HRA as per the recommendation made by 7th Pay Commission.

Resolution conveying Government decision on recommendation of 7th CPC on allowances published in Gazette of India.

Here is the complete list of 197 allowances modified, abolished or retained as per the gazzeted notification dated July 6, 2017.

 

Sl.
No.
 		 Name of the Allowance Recommendations of 7th CPC Decision of the Government
1. Accident Allowance Not included in the report

Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
2. Acting Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance” Accepted
3. Aeronautical Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
4. Air Despatch Pay Abolished Accepted
5. Air Steward Allowance Abolished Accepted
6. Air Worthiness Certificate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
7. Allowance in Lieu of Kilometreage (ALK) Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
8. Allowance in Lieu of Running Room Facilities Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
9. Annual Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories Accepted
10. Antarctica Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell RH-Max of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix To be kept out of Risk and Hardship Matrix and to be paid on per day basis. Rates revised from Rs 1125 per day to Rs 1500 per day and from Rs 1688 per day to Rs 2000 per day in Summer and Winter respectively. Team Leader to get 10% extra @Rs 1650 per day and
Rs 2200 per day in Summer and Winter respectively
11. Assisting Cashier Allowance Abolished Accepted
12. ASV Allowance Abolished Accepted
13. Bad Climate Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
14. Bhutan Compensatory Allowance  Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
15. Boiler Watch Keeping Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
16. Book Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
17. Breach of Rest Allowance Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
18. Breakdown Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing Rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from Rs 120 – Rs 300 per month to Rs 270 –Rs 675 per month
19. Briefcase Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
20. Camp Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance Accepted
21. Canteen Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
22. Caretaking Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted
23. Cash Handling Allowance Abolished

Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance
and rates revised as under:

(in Rs per month)

Amount of average
monthly cash
handled		 6th CPC rates Revised
Rates
<= 5 lakh 230-600 700
Over 5 lakh 750-900 1000

 
24. Children Education Allowance (CEA) Retained. Procedure of payment simplified. Accepted
25. CI Ops Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted
26. Classification Allowance  Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
27. Clothing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted
28. Coal Pilot Allowance  Abolished Retained. Existing rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from Rs 45 per trip to Rs 102 for first trip and from Rs 15 per trip to Rs 34 for every subsequent trip.
29. COBRA Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
30. Command Allowance Abolished Accepted
31. Commando Allowance Abolished Accepted
32. Commercial Allowance Abolished Accepted
33. Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs Accepted
34. Compensatory (Construction or Survey) Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
35. Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance (CPMA) Retained. Rationalised. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories. Accepted
36. Condiment Allowance Abolished Accepted
37. Constant Attendance Allowance  Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
38. Conveyance Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
39. Cooking Allowance  Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
40. Cost of Living Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
41. Court Allowance Abolished Accepted
42. Cycle Allowance Abolished Retained.
Existing rates of Rs 90 per month doubled to Rs 180 per month for Department of Posts and Railways. To be retained in other Ministries/Departments where there is functional justification for any particular category of staff with the approval of Department of Expenditure.
43. Daily Allowance Retained. Rationalized Travelling Charges for Level -12 – 13 revised from ‘Non-AC Taxi charges up to 50 km to ‘AC taxi charges upto 50 Kms.’ and for level 14 and above to be revised from ‘AC Taxi charges up to 50 km’ to ‘AC taxi charges as per actual expenditure commensurate with official engagements’. Existing system of Daily allowance in the Ministry of Railways to continue.
44. Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
45. Dearness Allowance (DA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Not within the purview of the Committee
46. Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Civilians Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50% Accepted
47. Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Defence Personnel Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50% Accepted
48. Desk Allowance Abolished Accepted
49. Detachment Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
50. Diet allowance Abolished Accepted
51. Diving Allowance, Dip Money and Attendant Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
52. Dual Charge Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance” Accepted
53. Educational Concession Retained. Rationalized. Extended to some more categories Accepted
54. Electricity Allowance Abolished Accepted
55. Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary Abolished Accepted
56. Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways Abolished Accepted
57. Extra Duty Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted
58. Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA)  Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs Accepted
59. Family HRA Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
60. Family Planning Allowance Abolished Accepted
61. Field Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted
62. Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Existing rate of Rs 500 per month revised to Rs 1000 per month
63. Fixed Monetary Compensation Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance” Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance. Existing rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from Rs 50 to Rs 115 for full beat and from Rs 24 to Rs 54 for sharing a beat
64. Flag Station Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted
65. Flight Charge Certificate Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted
66. Flying Allowance  Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
67. Flying Squad Allowance Abolished Accepted
68. Free Fall Jump Instructor Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
69. Funeral Allowance Abolished

Retained with change in nomenclature as ‘Funeral Expense’. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 6000 to Rs 9000

 
70. Ghat Allowance Not included in the report

Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

 
71. Good Service/Good Conduct/Badge Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25 Accepted
72. Haircutting Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance Accepted
73. Handicapped Allowance Abolished Accepted
74. Hard Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted
75. Hardlying Money Retained. Rationalised. Full Rate to be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
76. Headquarters Allowance  Abolished Accepted
77. Health and Malaria Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
78.  High Altitude Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted
79. Higher Proficiency Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians Accepted
80. Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians Retained. Rationalized Accepted
81. Holiday Compensatory Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance. Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance. Existing system to continue in Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)
82. Holiday Monetary Compensation Retained. Rationalized Accepted
83. Hospital Patient Care Allowance/Patient Care Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix

Ministerial Staff to continue to get HPCA/PCA as per R1H3 (Rs 4100 for level 8 and below and Rs 5300 for level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix
84. House Rent Allowance (HRA) Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8

The recommendations of the 7thCPC is accepted with the following modifications:

(i) HRA shall not be less than Rs 5,400 per month, Rs 3,600 per month and Rs 1,800 per month calculated @30% of minimum pay for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20% for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5 lakh) category of cities.

(ii) HRA shall be revised to 27%, 18% and 9% of Basic Pay in X,Y and Z cities when Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses 25% and further to 30%, 20% and 10% of Basic Pay in X, Y and Z cities when DA crosses 50%
85. Hutting Allowance Abolished Accepted
86. Hydrographic Survey Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted
87. Initial Equipment Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted
88. Instructional Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance Accepted
89. Internet Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted
90. Investigation Allowance Abolished Accepted
91. Island Special Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted
92. Judge Advocate General Department Examination Award Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel Accepted
93. Kilometreage Allowance (KMA) Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.
94. Kit Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Subsumed in Dress Allowance for Special Protection Group (SPG) and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for SPG
95. Language Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
96.  Language Award  Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
97. Language Reward and Allowance Abolished Accepted
98. Launch Campaign Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 7500 per annum to Rs 11250 per annum.
99. Leave Travel Concession (LTC)  Retained. Rationalized The recommendations of the 7th CPC on LTC are accepted without any change. However, keeping in view the fact that Indian Navy personnel are not deployed for Field Duties, additional free Railway Warrant to Indian Coast Guard shall not be granted
100. Library Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted
101. MARCOS and Chariot Allowance  Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted
102. Medal Allowance Retained Accepted
103. Messing Allowance Retained for “floating staff” under Fishery Survey of India, and enhanced by 50%. Abolished for Nursing Staff Accepted
104. Metropolitan Allowance Abolished Accepted
105. Mileage Allowance for journeys by road Retained Accepted
106. Mobile Phone Allowance  Retained. Rationalized Accepted
107. Monetary Allowance attached to Gallantry Awards Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
108. National Holiday Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
109. Newspaper Allowance  Retained. Rationalized Accepted
110. Night Duty Allowance  Retained. Rationalized Accepted
111.  Night Patrolling Allowance Abolished Accepted
112. Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA)  Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted
113. Nuclear Research Plant Support Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted
114. Nursing Allowance Rationalized Existing rates multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 4800 per month to Rs 7200 per month.
115. Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces Abolished Accepted
116.  Officiating Allowance Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
117. Operation Theatre Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 360 per month to Rs 540 per month.
118. Orderly Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
119.  Organization Special Pay  Abolished Accepted
120. Out of Pocket Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel Accepted
121 Outfit Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted.
122 Outstation (Detention) Allowance Not included in the report.   Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance. 
123 Outstation (Relieving) Allowance Not included in the report.  Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
124 Out-turn Allowance Abolished.  Accepted 
125 Overtime Allowance (OTA Abolished except for operational staff and industrial employees governed by statutory provisions.  Ministries/Departments to prepare a list of those staff coming under the category of ‘operational staff’. Rates of Overtime Allowance not to be revised upwards
126 Para Allowances  Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.   Accepted  
127 Para Jump Instructor Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.  Accepted  
128 Parliament Assistant Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted  
129 PCO Allowance  Retained. Rationalized.  Accepted  
130 Post Graduate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%.  Accepted 
131 Professional Update Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories   This allowance to continue to be paid to non-gazetted staff of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 7500 per annum to Rs 11250 per annum. 
132 Project Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.  Accepted
133 Qualification Allowance  Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories Accepted  
134 Qualification Grant

Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.

Tier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personne

7 th CPC recommendations accepted with the modifications that-

(i) this will not include Tier – II courses, and

(ii) courses will be reviewed by associating experts, including outside professionals and academicians by 31.12.2017. 
135 Qualification Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25.   Accepted  
136 Rajbhasha Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted  
137 Rajdhani Allowance Abolished Accepted
138 Ration Money Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Provision of free rations and the grant of Ration Money Allowance to officers of Defence forces posted in peace areas should be withdrawn   Provision of free ration for officers of Defence Forces shall be discontinued in peace areas. Ration Money Allowance shall continue to be paid to officers of Defence Forces posted in peace areas. The cash shall be credited directly into the bank accounts of officers.  
139 Refreshment Allowance Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25. Accepted 
140 Rent Free Accommodation Abolished.  Accepted 
141 Reward for Meritorious Service  Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25 Accepted  
142 Risk Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from Rs 60 per month to Rs 135 per month.
143 Robe Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.  Accepted  
144 Robe Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.  Accepted  
145 Savings Bank Allowance Abolished.  Accepted  
146 Sea Going Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted  
147 Secret Allowance Abolished. Accepted
148 Shoe Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted 
149 Shorthand Allowance Abolished.  Accepted  
150 Shunting Allowance Not included in the report.   Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance  
151 Siachen Allowance  Retained. Rationalised. To be paid at Rs 31500 for Level 9 and above and Rs 21000 for Level 8 and below as per Cell RHMax of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.  

Rates revised from:

Rs 31500 to Rs 42500 per month for Level 9 and above, and

Rs 21000 per month to Rs 30000 per month for level 8 and below 
152 Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.  Accepted 
153 Soap Toilet Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.   Accepted  
154 Space Technology Allowance Abolished. Retained. Existing rate to be multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 7500 per annum to Rs 11250 per annum.  
155 Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities  Retained. Enhanced by 100%.   Accepted  
156 Special Allowance to Chief Safety Officers/Safety Officers Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted  
157 Special Appointment Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Granted to CAPF Personnel holding special appointments  To include Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic), Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Operator) and Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic) in the list eligible for Extra Work Allowance @2% of Basic Pay per month with the conditions recommended by the 7th CPC. 
158 Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance Abolished. Accepted
159 Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance (TLA) - I, II or III. Tough Location Allowance will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance.   7 th CPC recommendations that Tough Location Allowance (TLA) will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance (SDA) accepted subject to condition that employees be given the additional option to avail of the benefit of Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance (SCRLA) at pre-revised rates under the 6th CPC regime along with SDA at revised rates of 7th CPC
160 Special Department of Telecom (DOT) Pay Abolished.  Accepted  
161 Special Duty Allowance  Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. SDA for AIS officers should be paid at the rate of 30 per cent of Basic Pay and for other civilian employees at the rate of 10 per cent of Basic Pay As per DoPT’s OM No. 14017/4/2005-AIS (II) dated 10th February, 2009, ‘Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of All India Service (AIS) officers’ is granted @25%. Special Duty Allowance (SDA) is granted @12.5%. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Both these allowances namely ‘Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of AIS’ and Special Duty Allowance (SDA shall continue to be paid separately as at present at the revised rates of 20% and 10% respectively.  
162 Special Forces Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.  Accepted 
163 Special Incident/Investigation/Security Allowance  Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Department of Revenue should assess the risk profile of the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at various levels and thereafter make a case to Ministry of Finance for grant of Risk and Hardship Allowance, if any, as per appropriate cell.   Special Security Allowance (SSA) for Special Protection Group (SPG) to be revised from 40% to 55% of Basic Pay for operational duties and from 20% to 27.5% of Basic Pay for non – operational duties. National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) employees to be granted this allowance @20% of Basic Pay. This allowance was granted to Enforcement Directorate as an ad – hoc measure with the approval of Department of Expenditure pending recommendations of the 7th CPC. Accordingly, this allowance to be withdrawn from ED with effect from 01.07.2017. As per recommendations of the 7th CPC, D/o Revenue to examine proposal for Risk & Hardship allowance for ED to make a case to Ministry of Finance for granting Risk & Hardship based allowance to ED officials, if any.  
164 Special Level Crossing (LC) Gate Allowance  Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.  Accepted  
165 Special National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Pay Abolished.  Accepted  
166 Special Running Staff Allowance Retained. Extended to some more categories.   Name of the allowance to continue as ‘Additional Allowance’.  
167 Special Scientists’ Pay Abolished Accepted 
168 Specialist Allowance  Retained. Enhanced by 50%.   Accepted  
169 Spectacle Allowance Abolished.  Accepted  
170 Split Duty Allowance  Retained. Enhanced by 50%.  Accepted  
171 Study Allowance Abolished.  Accepted  
172 Submarine Allowance  Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.   Accepted  
173 Submarine Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix, on a pro-rata basis Accepted  
174 Submarine Technical Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Extended to some more categories.   Accepted  
175  Subsistence Allowance  Retained. Status Quo to be maintained.  Accepted  
176 Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments Abolished. Accepted  
177 Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in Supreme Court Registry Abolished Accepted  
178 Sunderban Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted  
179 TA Bounty Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.  Accepted  
180 TA for Retiring Employees Retained. Rationalized.  Accepted  
181 TA on Transfer Retained. Rationalized.  Accepted  
182 Technical Allowance

Tier-I of the Technical Allowance will continue to be paid on a monthly basis.

Tier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel

 Existing system of Technical Allowance (Tier – I and II) to continue at Rs 3000 per month and Rs 4500 per month up to 31.03.2018. Courses of Technical Allowance (Tier –I and II) along with Qualification Grant (Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel) to be reviewed by associating experts, outside professionals and academicians in order to keep pace with changing defence requirements. Review of Courses to be completed before 31.12.2017. Technical Allowance (Tier – II) to continue beyond 31.03.2018 only after review of courses.  
183 Tenure Allowance Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 2.25 Accepted
184 Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.   Accepted
185 Training Allowance  Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Extended to some more categories. The allowance will be payable to an eligible employee for a maximum period of five years only during the entire career Ceiling of 5 years period to be removed. Standard cooling off period between tenures will apply.
186 Training Stipend Abolished Accepted  
187 Transport Allowance (TPTA) Retained. Rationalized.  Accepted  
188 Travelling Allowance  Retained. Rationalized. Indian Railways to reconsider its position regarding air travel to its employees.   Level 6 to 8 of Pay Matrix to be entitled for Air travel. Level 5 A of Defence Forces to be clubbed with Level 6 for travelling entitlements. Existing system to continue in Ministry of Railways. 
189 Treasury Allowance Abolished 

Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance and rates revised as under:  
(in Rs. per month) 

Amount of average monthly cash handled 6 th CPC rates Revised Rates 
<= 5 lakh  230-600 700 
Over 5 lakh  750-900  1000  

 
190 Tribal Area Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.  Accepted  
191 Trip Allowance  Not included in the report.   Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance. 
192 Uniform Allowance  Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance and to be paid annually

7 th CPC recommendations accepted with following modifications: Different rates for the following categories:

(i) Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel- to be paid annually @ Rs 27,800 per annum and Rs 21,225 per annum for operational and non – operational duties respectively.

(ii) Nurses – to be paid monthly @Rs 1800 per month To be extended to all Check Points of Bureau of Immigration.  
193 Unit Certificate and Charge Certificate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted  
194 Vigilance Allowance
 		 Abolished Accepted  
195 Waiting Duty Allowance Not included in the report.   Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance 
196 Washing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.  Subsumed in Dress Allowance in respect of Nurses and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for Nurses. 
197

New Allowances for Railways:

(i) Special Train Controller’s Allowance, and

(ii) Risk and Hardship Allowance for Track Maintainers

New Allowance for Firefighting Staff:

(i) Risk and Hardship Allowance for Firefighting staff of Central Government & UTs 

New Allowances for Railways:

(i) Special Train Controller’s Allowance -to be paid @Rs 5,000 per month to Section Controllers and Dy. Chief Controllers

(ii) Track Maintainers – I, II, III and IV of Indian Railways to be granted Risk and Hardship Allowance as per cell R3H2 (Rs 2700 for Level 8 and below and Rs 3400 for Level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix

New Allowance for Fire-fighting Staff:

(i) Risk and Hardship Allowance as per cell R2H3 (Rs 2700 for Level 8 and below and Rs 3400 for Level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix  

 Accepted  

 

