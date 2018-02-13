7th Pay Commission: Monthly round up on fitment factor, pay hike and more

New Delhi: Hundreds of thousands of central government employees who are eagerly waiting for the implementation of increased pay as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission may finally get some relief in April.

Here is the monthly round up on fitment factor, pay hike and more

The Central government is considering increasing the salary of low-level officials, from matrix level 1 to 5 and go beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, media reports have said.

Central government employees are currently getting basic pay according to the fitment formula of 2.57 of the basic pay although the employees union have long been demanding the fitment formula of 3.00 of the basic pay.

The official announcement regarding this will also reportedly come around the month of April.

However the implementation of the revision in the fitment factor resulting in higher salaries for the employees does not seem to come into effect before the next financial year, several media reports quoting sources have said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised 7th Pay Commission benefits to government employees of Tripura if the BJP was voted to power.

Addressing two rallies in the poll-bound state last week, Modi said that Tripura government employees still get salary according to the Fourth Pay Commission, while the 7th Pay Commission has been implemented across the country.

The Union Cabinet had in June last year approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.

The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.