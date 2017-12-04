7th Pay Commission: Pay hike bonanza for government employees of this state!

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has announced that it would provide benefits under the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to nearly 12.5 lakh employees and pensioners in the state with effect from January 1, 2017.

This would put an additional yearly burden of Rs 10,400 crore on the government and the arrears would be paid in three installments, state Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat said in a press conference on Saturday.

He said that 30 percent of the arrear would be paid as the first installment in April 2018. The second installment, also 30 percent, would be paid in July and the third (40 percent) in October, the minister said.

Earlier, the state government had announced to implement the recommendations of the pay commission before Diwali and had also released a notification, with effect from October 1, 2017, he said.

Shekhawat said that under the pay commission, government employees and pensioners would get a minimum increment of 14. 22 percent.

There would be minimum 32 percent increase in the basic pay and employees would get over 100 percent increased HRA. The maximum limit of payable gratuity was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, he added.