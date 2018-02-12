7th Pay Commission: PM Modi promises 7th CPC benefits to Tripura govt employees

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised 7th Pay Commission benefits to government employees of Tripura if the BJP was voted to power.

Addressing two rallies in the poll-bound state last week, Modi said that Tripura government employees still get salary according to the Fourth Pay Commission, while the 7th Pay Commission has been implemented across the country.

Modi said that the BJP government was committed to implementing seventh pay commission scales in the state if the party comes to power.

Tripura goes to poll to elect a 60-member Assembly on February 18 and results would be declared on March 3.

The Union Cabinet had in June approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.

The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.