7th Pay commission: Tamil Nadu to implement recommendations soon

Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted a division bench comprising justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan that a committee had been constituted to study the pay panel recommendations and its report was expected before September 30.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 19:43
After getting the report, in another four to five months the recommendations would be implemented.

Counsel for Joint Action council of Government teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations Prasad said though the commission had been formed one year ago, not even interim relief had been given by the government.

The Advocate Geneal said the interim relief would be decided only based on the recommendations of the commission.

The judges said the employees should be given interim relief if the implementation of the commission was delayed. 

