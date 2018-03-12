7th Pay Commission: These employees will get retrospective arrears

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is all set to bring more cheer for its employees and pensioners by clearing their pending arrears as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Media reports have said that these arrears will be paid to the employees retrospectively based on the 7th CPC recommendations from 01.01.2016.

The arrears will reportedly be paid in two batches –one during 2017-18 and the other during 2018-19 fiscal year.

However, the catch is that pensioners will get 100 percent clearance on arrears but the general employees will get only 40 percent of the arrears during aforesaid time.

Bringing cheers to over eight lakh state government employees and pensioners, the Odisha government in the begining of this month had announced it will implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees.

The implementation of 7th pay commission benefits in the state will come into effect from January 1, 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the concerned department for revision of salary of state PSUs, as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Though the state government had earlier on August 29, 2017 announced salaries for government employees in accordance with the recommendations of the commission, no decision was taken for PSU employees.