close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

81 lakh Aadhaar deactivated till date: Here's how to find out your status

Here is how you can find the status of your Aadhaar card and know if it is active or deactive.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 10:36
81 lakh Aadhaar deactivated till date: Here&#039;s how to find out your status

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers till date.

The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.

How to change name in Aadhaar – Here's the step by step guide
MUST READ
How to change name in Aadhaar – Here's the step by step guide

Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline.

Here is how you can find the status of your Aadhaar card and know if it is active or deactive.

- The status of your Aadhaar card can be verified by using a tool on the UIDAI website 'Verify Aadhaar Number.

- Go to the following Link on UIDAI website

https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaarverification

- Upon reaching the page, you will be asked to punch in your 12 digit Aadhaar number and a security code.

- Fill in the details.

- If your Aadhaar card is valid, it will give you a confirmation message on the satus of your card. The message contains the details of your age band, your state and the last three digits of your registered mobile number.

However, if your Aadhaar number is not valid, you will still get a confirmation stating the staus of the same.

 

 

TAGS

Unique Identification Authority of IndiaAadhaar numbersAadhaar statusAadhaar card activeAadhaar card deactiveAadhaar status checkUIDAI

From Zee News

Economy

High GST may taper leasing industry growth

Apple sets record with $1.96 billion Maple bond market issue
International Business

Apple sets record with $1.96 billion Maple bond market issu...

Rupee weakens by 17 paise to 64.29 on strong dollar demand
Markets

Rupee weakens by 17 paise to 64.29 on strong dollar demand

Sensex gains 154 points; Nifty reclaims 9,800- level
Markets

Sensex gains 154 points; Nifty reclaims 9,800- level

Air India to give priority boarding to armed forces personnel
Companies

Air India to give priority boarding to armed forces personn...

Petrol, diesel price on 16th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 16th August 2017: Check out the rat...

Companies

ONGC eyes doubling gas production in 5-6 years

Companies

Murthy pitches for austerity to scale up growth of companie...

Companies

Jio's free phone to hit sector, erode revenues: Voda t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video