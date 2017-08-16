81 lakh Aadhaar deactivated till date: Here's how to find out your status

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers till date.

The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.

Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline.

Here is how you can find the status of your Aadhaar card and know if it is active or deactive.

- The status of your Aadhaar card can be verified by using a tool on the UIDAI website 'Verify Aadhaar Number.

- Go to the following Link on UIDAI website

https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaarverification

- Upon reaching the page, you will be asked to punch in your 12 digit Aadhaar number and a security code.

- Fill in the details.

- If your Aadhaar card is valid, it will give you a confirmation message on the satus of your card. The message contains the details of your age band, your state and the last three digits of your registered mobile number.

However, if your Aadhaar number is not valid, you will still get a confirmation stating the staus of the same.