Aadhaar-authenticated Direct Benefit Transfer portal launched

Maharashtra is the first state to launch this system to give direct benefits with 'Aadhaar' authentication, Fadnavis said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 18:35
Mumbai: Maharashtra Government on Thursday launched the MahaDBT portal, through which benefits of all government schemes will be transferred directly into bank accounts of beneficiaries in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched MahaDBT and MahaVASTU online portals at an event here.

MahaVASTU is an Online Building Permission Management System with an electronic workflow for sanctioning building approvals.

MahaDBT portal has been designed on the lines of the central government's direct transfer benefit scheme. Aadhaar will become mandatory to claim benefits through the portal, an official said.

MahaDBT is an Aadhaar-authenticated electronic mechanism to give benefits to lakhs of beneficiaries under various schemes across all departments, he said.

"We are bringing all building permissions online by December-end in all Municipal Councils and it will be with zero human intervention," Fadnavis said.

"By making these systems online we can save public money and in return can use the same for the welfare initiatives for the citizens," he said.

"Digital India can bring change in the life of the common man. We have delivered various services through the AapleSarkar portal to over one crore people," Fadnavis said.

TAGS

MahaDBTMahaDBT portalAccounts of beneficiariesMahaVASTUAADHAARAadhaar' authenticationMunicipal councilAapleSarkar

