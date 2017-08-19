close
Aadhaar Card: Here's how to verify your email address, mobile number

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to verify your email address, mobile number on UIDAI.

﻿
By Reema Sharma | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:59
Aadhaar Card: Here&#039;s how to verify your email address, mobile number

New Delhi: Quoting of Aadhaar card is increasingly becoming mandatory for a host of services. From filing income tax, to linking with pan card, opening of bank accounts –Aadhaar is becoming the most important proof of identification.

Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services.

You can verify email address and mobile number that was declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, which ever is later.

Here's how to verify your email address, mobile number on UIDAI

Go to the UIDAI website: Click this link

On the right side, you will see a purple tab.

The tab will have an option called “Verify Email/Mobile Number”.

Once you click that, you will generate an additional dialogue page that states, “This link shall take you to a page/website. For any query regarding the content of the linked page/website.Please contact the webmaster for the concerned website.”

Select OK

You will be taken to a separate page.

Upon landing that page, you will have to fill in details such as your Aadhaar number, email address and a security code.

If you want to verify your email address, type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number, email address and the security code.

You will instantly get a notification on your email id bearing an OTP.

Now type the OTP in the right hand side of the page and verify it.

If your details match with that of UIDAI, you will get a message that saying, "Congratulations! The Email ID matches with our records!".

Similarly, if you want to verify your mobile number, follow the same procedure. This time, instead of email address, type your mobile number and generate the OTP.

If your details match with that of UIDAI, you will get a message that says, "Congratulations! The Mobile Number matches with our records!"

 

