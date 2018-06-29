हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aadhaar Virtual ID to be rolled out from July 1: Here is how it works

The Virtual ID (VID) feature is aimed at giving users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.

New Delhi: Service providers and agencies like banks and telecom companies will fully deploy Virtual ID system and accept these IDs in lieu of Aadhaar number from July 1.

UIDAI - had earlier said it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept VID from their users from June 1, 2018. Later it extended the date by one more month after the user agencies said they needed more time to switch to the new system.

Here is all you want to know about Aadhaar Virtual IDs

  • This will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.
  • The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification.
  • A user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants.
  • The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.
  • The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number mapped to a person's Aadhaar number.
  • From July 1, 2018 it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept the Virtual ID from their users.
  • Agencies that do not migrate to the new system to offer this additional option to their users by the stipulated deadline will face financial disincentives.
  • Users can go to the UIDAI website to generate their virtual ID which will be valid for a defined period of time, or till the user decides to change it.
  • They can give this Virtual ID to service agencies along with the fingerprint at the time of authentication.
  • Since the system generated Virtual ID will be mapped to an individual's Aadhaar number itself at the back end, it will do away with the need for the user to share Aadhaar number for authentication.
  • It will also reduce the collection of Aadhaar numbers by various agencies.
  • As per the UIDAI, agencies that undertake authentication would not be allowed to generate the Virtual ID on behalf of Aadhaar holder.

 

