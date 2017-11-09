No air ticket from Delhi to Mumbai costs Rs 1 lakh; here's the real price

New Delhi: Certain reports on Thursday morning claimed that prices of air tickets on Wednesday for Delhi-Mumbai route soared upto Rs 1,05,000 while the same for Friday were priced at Rs 45,039. Additionally, Mumbai-based no-frills budget airline was charging Rs 43,518 for a flight from Delhi, but a little research into the same showed a different picture.

The truth is - You need not pay such skyrocketing costs of above flights.

However, the airfare of certain flights for Thursday accelerated upto Rs 60,000 but no airline jumped upto the cost Rs 1 lakh. Contrary to the false reports, the tickets of certain airlines for same dates were available at Rs 7-10,000 also.

Additionally due to closure of runway at Delhi and prevailing pollution in NCR, airline authorities had to cancel over 300 flights on these two days and book passengers of these flights on the few that are functioning.

Subsequently, very few seats are left on most flights to and from Delhi-Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, one-way ticket on Delhi-Mumbai route for the flights for Wednesday were priced between Rs 24,000- Rs 29,000 including non-stop ones.

Closure of some of the runway at Delhi and rising air pollution level in NCR resulted in such price hike. Considering the prevailing situation, ticket sales have plummeted 40% and the average ticket size has increased by 19% for last minute travel as compared to the same period last month.

*Notably, the fare prices of different flights from Delhi may vary as per the booking date and time and prevailing environmental situation in Delhi NCR.