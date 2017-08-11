close
Alert! Banks to remain closed for 4 straight days; ATMs likely to run out of cash

The dates being - August 12 for second Saturday (Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays every month), August 13 for Sunday, August 14 for Janmashtami and August 15 for Independence Day.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 16:23
Alert! Banks to remain closed for 4 straight days; ATMs likely to run out of cash

New Delhi: Customers won't be able to conduct bank transactions at branches for 4 days in a row as all banks will be closed for business, starting August 12 in many parts of the country.

The dates being - August 12 for second Saturday (Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays every month), August 13 for Sunday, August 14 for Janmashtami and August 15 for Independence Day.

Here is the list of bank holidays

-August 12 (second Saturday)

-August 13 (Sunday)

-August 14 (Monday) -Janmashtami

-August 15 (Tuesday) - Independence Day

Owing to this long closure, banking services will affect business transactions. While the banking activities will come to a halt, ATM holders will have to suffer the most since ATMs are expected to run out of cash.

Though almost all the banks have privatised cash loading in ATMs and so they have to plan stocking of cash carefully, owing to the long holidays, there could be problems of cash starvation.

TAGS

banks' holidaysBanking services in IndiaATMs in Indiabanks closurecash crunchBanks

