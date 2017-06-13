All India ITR launches income tax e-filing app

New Delhi: All India ITR (www.allindiaitr.com), a government authorised e-filing website, on Tuesday launched a mobile application to make the process of income tax e-filing simple.

"With tax filing gaining momentum, the mobile app is going to offer a robust platform for self-directed tax preparation without paying a huge sum to experts," said Vikas Dahiya, founder and Director of All India ITR, in a statement.

The mobile app with its user-friendly interface will provide users an option to check refund status, calculate income tax due, calculate HRA exemption and generate rent receipts.

It will also provide answers to tax-related queries as it is backed by an expert team of chartered accountants.

The mobile app is available on Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS) for free.