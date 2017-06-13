close
All India ITR launches income tax e-filing app

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 18:41
New Delhi: All India ITR (www.allindiaitr.com), a government authorised e-filing website, on Tuesday launched a mobile application to make the process of income tax e-filing simple.

"With tax filing gaining momentum, the mobile app is going to offer a robust platform for self-directed tax preparation without paying a huge sum to experts," said Vikas Dahiya, founder and Director of All India ITR, in a statement.

The mobile app with its user-friendly interface will provide users an option to check refund status, calculate income tax due, calculate HRA exemption and generate rent receipts.

It will also provide answers to tax-related queries as it is backed by an expert team of chartered accountants.

The mobile app is available on Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS) for free.

TAGS

ITR filing 2017income taxx returnTaxE-filingAll India ITRIncome Taxincome tax e-filing app

