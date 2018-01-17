All Rs 10 coins are legal tender, can be accepted for transactions: RBI reiterates

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday reiterated the legal tender status of rupees 10 coins of different designs.

So far, the RBI has issued Rs 10 coins in 14 designs and public has been informed of their distinctive features.

“All these coins are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions,” RBI has said.

It may be recalled that in September last year, rumours had surfaced that that Rs 10 coins have been declared invalid by the RBI. The rumors spread spread like wildfire in market with confusion among the shopkeepers, vendors and customers regarding the same.

Various cases were reported where people had asked banks to exchange Rs 10 coins with notes. The rumours were initiated through a messages on WhatsApp and Facebook which went viral.