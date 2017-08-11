 
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 18:12
Around 81 lakh Aadhaar deactivated till date: Govt

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers till date, Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary said on Friday.

"Till date, approximately 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. The state-, year- and reason-wise data is not maintained by the UIDAI," Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha today.

The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.

"Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline," Chaudhary said.

He added that the regional offices of the UIDAI have authority to deactivate the Aadhaar numbers.

