Arun Jaitley to inaugurate online module of GPF for govt employees today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will on Thursday inaugurate online module of the General Provident Fund (GPF) for central government employees, which will make the process of advance withdrawals from the provident fund fast and easier.

Jaitley will inaugurate the GPF Online module of Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for all central government employees on the occasion of the 42nd Civil Accounts Day.

"The centralised GPF module meets a long standing demand of the central government employees for a mapping of GPF accounts with the unique employee ID thereby facilitating online application for GPF advances and withdrawals with online access to the employee's current GPF balances," government official said.

Jaitley will also inaugurate 'e-PPO' module of PFMS for complete end-to-end electronic processing of pension cases.

The ePPO includes the integration of the BHAVISHYA application of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare and the PARAS application of CPAO with PFMS for seamless processing of pension cases, thereby eliminating delays and errors involved in manual processing.

With PTI Inputs