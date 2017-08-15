close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

As FD rates fall, here's where you can invest for higher returns

In the present scenario, where interest rates are following a downward slope, investors dependent on income from traditional financial instruments such as fixed deposits (FDs) don't have much to cheer about.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 16:28
As FD rates fall, here&#039;s where you can invest for higher returns

New Delhi: In the present scenario, where interest rates are following a downward slope, investors dependent on income from traditional financial instruments such as fixed deposits (FDs) don't have much to cheer about. Banks are offering interest rates in the six to seven percent range for different time periods. Even the latest 25 basis point cut by the Reserve Bank has not helped much in improving the scenario. So, what should the investors do?

Here are the possible options:

1) EPFO

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers 8.65 percent rate of return for its over 4.5 crore subscribers for 2016-17. For those who don't trust other financial instruments with their hard owned money, it's the best bet.

2) Debt Mutual Funds

On the basis of one's requirements, money can also be invested in debt mutual fund scheme. These funds are of different nature namely liquid, ultra short-term, short-term, medium-term, dynamic bond, corporate bonds. Over the past one year, liquid funds have given an average 6.62% returns, ultra-short term fund returns have been 7.45%, and short-term funds have given 8.62%.

3) Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS)

SCSS, at present, offers an interest rate of 8.3 percent. So, any senior citizen can invest in the scheme for a period of 5 years, with an option of stretching it by 3 more years. Nevertheless, an investor can only invest up to Rs 15 lakh in the scheme. It offers a regular income.

4) Public Provident Fund (PPF)

PPF also offers an attractive return 7.8 percent. One can invest Rs 1.5 lakh in a year here. However, PPF doesn't offer an option of providing regular return. Even, it's not a very liquid option and there is a limit to the amount that can be invested each year. But, it offers tax fee returns. Even the National Savings Certificates (NSCs) offer an interest rate return of 7.8 percent.

5) Post Office MIS

Post Office MIS offers an interest of 7.6 percent per annum. One can invest upto Rs 4.5 lakh in the five-year plan. Although one can receive monthly income out of it, the returns are taxable.

TAGS

fixed depositsNSCPost Office MISdebt mutual fundPPFInflationRBIinterest rates

From Zee News

Personal Finance

1,767 claims of accidental insurance settled under PMJDY

PM&#039;s &#039;Competitive Cooperative Federalism&#039; brilliant idea: Narayana Murthy
Companies

PM's 'Competitive Cooperative Federalism' br...

Made in China &#039;Tiranga&#039;: As sale of national flag rises, resentment seeps in among buyers
Companies

Made in China 'Tiranga': As sale of national flag...

Sebi to work for liquid, vibrant corporate bond market
Markets

Sebi to work for liquid, vibrant corporate bond market

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP!
Companies

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP!

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP
Companies

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP

GST demonstrates cooperative-competitive federalism: Modi
Companies

GST demonstrates cooperative-competitive federalism: Modi

Google to pay Apple $3 billion to remain on iPhone
International Business

Google to pay Apple $3 billion to remain on iPhone

Common use items exempt from e-way bill provision under GST
Personal Finance

Common use items exempt from e-way bill provision under GST

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video