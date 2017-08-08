Axis Bank cuts interest rate on savings accounts by 0.50%

New Delhi: Within days of SBI slashing interest rate on savings bank account - Axis Bank - has followed suit, cutting it to 3.5 percent on deposits of up to Rs 50 lakh.

However, for balance above of Rs 50 lakh, the bank has retained the rate at 4 percent. On July 31, the country's largest lender State Bank of India had slashed interest rate on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 percent on balance of Rs 1 crore and below.

However, SBI continues to offer 4 percent interest on savings account balance of Rs 1 crore and above. More banks are likely to follow suit.