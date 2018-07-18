हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Family Cards will be mailed to beneficiaries

Government plans to complete all preparations for Ayushman Bharat by August 15, 2018.

Indu Bhushan, CEO of Ayushman Bharat - National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) in an exclusive interview with Zee Business's Shiv Prakash Yadav said the government will print and deliver family cards to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

He added, the government has the plans to complete all preparations for Ayushman Bharat by August 15, 2018, but the exact date of launch is not known yet.

Edited Excerpts

Q: Family health cards will be provided under Aasyushman Bharat Scheme. What are these family cards and can you inform us about its benefits?

A: See, it is an entitlement based scheme. At present, we have a list of beneficiaries of the scheme but the challenge that lies ahead is how to inform them that they are entitled under the scheme. For the purpose, we launched a drive to find out the availability of the beneficiaries and found that 80 per cent people are available in the rural areas and 60 per cent are present in the rural areas. Now, we will be sending a letter to them and inform that they are covered under the scheme and what are its benefits. The family cards will be also mailed along with the letter. Later, they will be provided with the individual cards by approaching the hospital that falls under its ambit as well as the common service centre (CSC).

Q: Are you going to provide different family cards for every beneficiary of the family or there will be a single family card?

A: It is a family card and thus a single card will be provided to each family. Every beneficiary of the family will get a card after they reach the hospital for treatment.

Q: About 100 million families will be covered under the scheme. Can you let us know about the number of family cards that will be issued by the government and by when the process will be completed?

A: The process of distribution of the cards will start as soon as its launch is announced by the Prime Minister. The cards will be distributed to families whose names are mentioned in our lift, .i.e. 80 per cent in rural areas and 60 per cent in urban areas. Thus in the first phase, the family cards will be provided to about 6-8 crore families.  

Q: Reports are there a call centre will be established under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Can you let us know about the purpose for which these call centres will be established and how it is going to help the beneficiaries?

A: See, the call centres will be playing an important role under the mission. Currently, it will provide an answer to questions that like what is the scheme? Am I covered under it? After being launched, these call centres will also help beneficiaries about the hospital he/she should approach for a particular ailment as well as the nearest hospital in the area of his residence. It will also enable people to register their suggestions and complaints. The government plans to set up a call centre in the centre as well as in every state.

Q: Have you been able to clear all glitches and formalities related to the Ayushman Bharat scheme? Will it be launched on August 15?

A: The date of launch will be decided by the Prime Minister but we are trying our best to complete every process of the successful launch of the scheme by August 15.

(Transcribed by:  Jitesh Kumar Jha)

