Bajaj Finserv reduces personal loan interest rate to 11.99%

Pune: Personal loan aspirants have got more reasons to cheer ahead of this festival season as Bajaj Finserv reduced interest rate on personal loan at 11.99 percent.

Bajaj Finserv, India`s most diversified financial services company through its lending and investment arm, Bajaj Finance Ltd, will offer this special interest rate on a loan value of Rs. 12 lakh and above.

Loans amount of Rs. 8 lakhs to Rs. 11.99 lakhs can be availed at an interest rate of 13.49 percent, and loans between Rs.5 lakh and Rs.7.99 lakh at 13.99 percent.

This limited period offer is valid till September 25, 2017.

Bajaj Finserv will offer fastest approval and same day disbursal to existing and new customer in this limited period.

An Indian citizen in the age bracket of 25 to 55 years can apply for Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan.

A handful of documents including bank details, KYC documents and proof of employment to apply for the loan.

