close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%

Kotak Mahindra Bank has also joined the league and slashed its interest on savings account deposits by 0.50 percent to 5.5 percent on balance between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 21:04
Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda on Saturday decided to cut interest rates on savings account deposits by 0.50 percent to 3.5 percent on balance up to Rs 50 lakh.

However, the bank will continue to offer 4 percent interest for savings account balance above Rs 50 lakh.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday decided to slash interest on savings account deposits by 0.50 percent to 5.5 percent on balance between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore.

The Reserve Bank yesterday cut its key lending rate by 0.25 percent - first time in 10 months - to about 7-year low of 6 percent, a move which is likely to translate into lower interests rates for home, auto and other loans as also boost economic activity.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India had earlier reduced interest on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 percent on balance up to Rs 1 crore.

TAGS

Bank of BarodaBank of Baroda interest rate cutState Bank of IndiaSBI interest rate cutKotak Mahindra BankKotak Mahindra Bank rate cutRserve Bank of India

From Zee News

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion
Markets

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion

Economy

GST rollout smooth; officials maintaining constant watch: G...

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD
Markets

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD

Economy

Customs, IGST collection nearly doubles to Rs 30K crore in...

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal
Companies

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives resign
Companies

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives...

This &#039;smart&#039; case lets you enjoy Android on your iPhone
Technology

This 'smart' case lets you enjoy Android on your...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video