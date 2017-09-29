close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 11:41
Banks to remain closed for four days starting today, cash crunch may hit people

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for four days in a row from September 29 to October 2 in many parts of the country. In wake of extended Dussehra holidays, there might be possibilities of cash crunch hitting people.

The 2nd Saturday and 4th Saturday of every month are public holidays for banks in India.

Here is the list of holidays:

-September 29 (Friday)- Maha Navami

-September 30 (Saturday)- Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)

-October 1 (Sunday)

-October 2 (Monday)- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

