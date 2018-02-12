Beware: Fake RBI website may steal your bank details

New Dehli: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notice cautioning people about about the fake websites created with a layout similar to the original website of the central bank.

“It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that a fake website of the Reserve Bank of India has been created with the URL www.indiareserveban.org by some unknown person(s). The layout of the fake website is similar to the original RBI website," RBI has said in a circular.

"The home page of the fake website also contains a provision for Bank verification with online account holders which appears to have been created with a fraudulent intent of obtaining personal and confidential banking details of customers of banks,” RBI added.

RBI has clarified that as India’s central bank, it does not hold any accounts for individuals and never asks for personal information such as bank account details, passwords, etc.

The Reserve Bank has also cautioned people that responding online on such websites could result in “compromising crucial personal information” that may be “misused to cause financial and other loss”.

URLs of websites such as www.rbi.org, www.rbi.in etc. may appear similar to the website of RBI. However, these websites have no affiliation with the Reserve Bank of India.