Budget 2017-18: Want your inputs and suggestions? Tweet to Finance Ministry

New Delhi: Here is an opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of the nation that can help the goverment with your comments and suggestions on what to focus on for the Union Budget 2017-18.

With the government presenting the budget on February 1, it has invited suggestions and comments from Twitterati on the focus of the upcoming Budget go generate employment.

In a tweet on Monday, the Ministry of Finance has asked Twitterati the area the Government should give priority generate employment:

"Which area (MSME/low cost housing/automobiles and spare parts/garmenting) Government should give priority to generate employment? Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section," the tweet said.

Which area Government should give priority to generate employment ?

Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 9, 2017

People can exercise their voting option on the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Finance. The voting would remain open for next 4 days.

Initial voting trend suggests focus of the Budget for 2017-18 to be unveiled on February 1 should be on MSME followed by low-cost housing and automobile to generate employment.

In another tweet, the Ministry has also asked which are needs more focus in the forthcoming budget.

"Which section (farmers/youth/women&children/ underprivileged) needs more focus in the forthcoming Budget? Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section," another tweet said.

Which section needs more focus in the forthcoming Budget ?

Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 9, 2017

Initial voting trend to this post suggests focus should be on farmers followed by youth and underprivileged.

Last week it had sought suggestions from Twitterati on which sector (Infrastructure/Manufacturing/Agriculture/IT and Services) should be given more focus in the Budget.

Government has decided to present the Budget for 2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual practice of unveiling it on the last working day of February, so that all allocations are available before the start of financial year from April 1. It has also decided to merge the Rail Budget with the Union Budget.